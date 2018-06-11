Geschreven op 11-6-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

Samen met reclamebureau Lynx maakte Start the Future de video Schoon Schip voor voor Rijkswaterstaat over het belang van schone rivieren in Nederland.

Dagelijks zijn vele vrijwilligers actief in het land om er voor te zorgen dat er zo min mogelijk afval in de rivieren en de zee terecht komt.

Wat kunnen we zelf allemaal doen tegen de plastic soep?

Deze film laat in acht minuten zien wie er in Nederland werken om de rivieren schoon te houden zodat er niet nog meer afval de Noordzee op komt.

