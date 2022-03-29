Geschreven op 29-3-2022 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

A stop-motion film from award-winning animator Daria Kashcheeva. What role can you play in helping to solve the plastic pollution crisis?

S.T.O.P. very creatively shows what life would be like in our polluted oceans and provides eight tips for how you can be part of the global solution to the problem.

