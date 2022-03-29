google.com, pub-1373830308765288, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

Anders Bekeken

S.T.O.P. Stop The Ocean Pollution: Stop-Motion Film by Daria Kashcheeva

Geschreven op 29-3-2022 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

A stop-motion film from award-winning animator Daria Kashcheeva. What role can you play in helping to solve the plastic pollution crisis?

S.T.O.P. very creatively shows what life would be like in our polluted oceans and provides eight tips for how you can be part of the global solution to the problem.

See also: A Plastic Wave: A documentary On Plastic Pollution by James Roberts – The Plastic Problem In The World: A PBS NewsHour Documentary – Short Film: True Life Story Of A Plastic Bag by Ramin Bahrani – TED Talks: The Life Cycle of a Plastic Bottle by Emma Bryce – – The Majestic Plastic Bag A Mockumentary – Plastic State of Mind: Parody with Purpose – Bag It The Movie: Is Your Life Too Plastic? – Trailer Plastic Planet – BioMaas Wint Young Plastic Pollution Challenge by Spronck En Plastic Soup Foundation

Great Pacific Garbage Patch: Plastic Soup and Plastic Planet – The Throwaway Mentality and The 5 Oceanic Gyres – We Beat The Mountain: We Use Your Trash for Cool Products – From Oil to Plastic and from Plastic back to Oil: The Magic Box by Akinori Ito – Electrolux Vac from The Sea: Made from Collected Ocean Plastic – The Corona Save the Beach Hotel in Rome: Made from Trash by German Artist HA Shult – Recycled Island: Cleaning our Oceans and Creating a Floating City – Plastic Soep by Jesse Goossens

The Ocean Cleanup: How We Showed the Oceans Could Clean Themselves – TEDxGreatPacificGarbagePatch: Living a Sustainable Life by Ed Begley Jr – TEDxGreatPacificGarbagePatch: The Economic Injustice of Plastic by Van Jones – TEDxGreatPacificGarbagePatch: The Ocean is Connected to Everything by Dr. Sylvia Earle –TEDxGreatPacificGarbagePatch: Tackling Our Nature Deficiency Disorder by David deRotschild – Can We Save Our Oceans from Plastic and Remove the Great Pacific Garbage Patch by CNN Eco Solutions – A Plastic Ocean: The Request? Rethink Plastic – The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Explained by The Ocean Cleanup– The Interceptor: Plan To Intercept Plastic in Rivers by The Ocean Clean Up

The Plastiki Expedition by David de Rothschild – The House of Plastic: Prefab Homes made of Plastic Garbage – From Oil to Plastic and from Plastic back to Oil: The Magic Box by Akinori Ito – The Plastiki Expedition by David de Rothschild: On National Geographic Channel – Plastic Whale – EU-Commissaris Maria Damanaki Wil Op Plastic Gaan Vissen in de Middellandse Zee – Pacific Garbage Screening (PGS): De Kam Om De Oceanen Schoon Te Maken

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (718)
  • Agenda (3.451)
  • Biologisch (121)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (944)
  • Communicatie (382)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (549)
  • Design (245)
  • Dieren (182)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.489)
  • Educatie (352)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.797)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (208)
  • Geluid (27)
  • Gezondheid (324)
  • Goed Doel (122)
  • Green Deal (43)
  • Greenwashing (122)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (339)
  • Iets anders (447)
  • Int. Samenwerking (195)
  • Investeren (151)
  • Joe Biden – Barack Obama (119)
  • Kerst (125)
  • Klimaat (1.751)
  • Licht (403)
  • Lucht (35)
  • Mensenrechten (176)
  • Milieu (761)
  • MVO (114)
  • Natuur (820)
  • Nederland (46)
  • Olympische Spelen (68)
  • Oranje (158)
  • Oud & Nieuw (133)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (17)
  • Sport (246)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (52)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.834)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (317)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Koninklijke Nederlandsche Automobiel Club (KNAC) Rapport Op Weg Met Waterstof Gepresenteerd
  • Plastic Wegwerpbekers En Maaltijdverpakkingen Verboden: Herbruikbare Bekers Verplicht In 2024
  • Stapril: Elke Dag 10.000 Stappen Zetten In April En Help Het Vergeten Kind in Nederland
  • Eating Up Easter: Seeking Sustainability In The Remote Pacific – A Global Wake Up Call
  • S.T.O.P. Stop The Ocean Pollution: Stop-Motion Film by Daria Kashcheeva
  • Stad Gent Maakt Zwerfafval Zichtbaar: Geen Zwerfafval Meer Opruimen In Citadelpark
  • Campagne Grip Op Je Geld Van Start Met Actieplan Voor Speciale Energiehulproute by Geldfit
  • ENGIE Laborelec Bestaat 60 Jaar: Belgische Onderzoekscentrum by ENGIE Groep
  • Sea Change Short Documentary by Plastic Oceans
  • Earth’s Ekko: Refuse Reuse Recycle by Plastic Oceans
  • Ukraine Got Talent: Awesome Yodeling by Yodel Expert Sofia Shkidchenko
  • Cutting The Line Documentary: Thousands Of Seals Injured Or Killed by Fishing LInes
  • Ruim 150.000 Woningen Worden Te Dicht Bij Schiphol Airport Gebouwd by NMF
  • Geef Om Dieren TV-Show i.s.m. Dierenbescherming by Jan Versteegh
  • Against The Current: One Woman’s Attempt At A Human First, To Help Change The World
  • ENGIE Summer Challenge: ENGIE Plant 4000 Bomen In Bois De la Julienne (Visé) In Argenteau
  • Dag Tegen Gas: Knip Je Eigen Radiatorfolie in Het Olympisch Stadion In Amsterdam
  • Documentary A Plastic Ocean: The 5 Oceanic Gyres
  • De 5G Hub Innovation Challenge: 2022 The Sustainability Edition – Aanmelding Geopend
  • De Elektrische Fendt 313 Tractor by J. van Huizen Groenvoorzieningen

    • Links

    Milieunet op..