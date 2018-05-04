Geschreven op 4-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

Een groot deel van de wereldbevolking is afhankelijk van voedsel uit zee. De plastic verontreiniging van het water kan onze gezondheid ernstig schaden.

Ooit al plastiek thee gedronken? Misschien wel, want zelfs je theebuiltjes kunnen van plastiek gemaakt zijn. Jeroen Dagevos van de Plastic Soup Foundation luidt de alarmbel. Plastiek zit écht overal.

No plastic waste in our water! Dat is de missie van de Nederlandse Plastic Soup Foundation, die in 2011 werd opgericht. Inmiddels behoort de Plastic Soup Foundation volgens de internationale pers tot ‘One of the leading advocacy groups to tackle plastic pollution.’ De Plastic Soup Foundation haalt geen plastic uit het water, maar zorgt dat het er niet (meer) in komt.

Be aware: De Plastic Soup Foundation vraagt continu aandacht voor de plastic soup via campagnes, nieuwsberichten en social media.

Get educated: Wie zich wil verdiepen in de plastic soup is bij de Plastic Soup Foundation aan het goede adres. Ze ontwikkelden in 2016 gastlessen voor basisscholen en het voortgezet onderwijs. In 2017 is men gestart met het ontwikkelen van een nieuw digitaal educatieprogramma voor het basisonderwijs, mede mogelijk gemaakt door Aldi. Verder werkt de Plastic Soup Foundation samen met deskundigen, politici, organisaties, universiteiten en bedrijven die een aansluitende missie of visie hebben.

Find solutions: De Plastic Soup Foundation stimuleert alle mogelijke (innovatieve) oplossingen die helpen om de plastic soup aan de bron te bestrijden. Maatregelen die voorkomen dat plastic in het milieu, water en uiteindelijk in zee terechtkomt hebben wat ons betreft de meeste impact. Denk hierbij aan het terugdringen van single-use consumentenplastics, de ontwikkeling van een Plastic Footprint-scan voor bedrijven maar ook installaties die op een slimme wijze plastic afvangen in rivieren.

