Geschreven op 17-12-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

Sir Rod Stewart is singing for the oceans, it’s time for change! Watch and share this message #fightplastic #sodastream.

Here are three things you can do to fight plastic.

We’re stopping the global pollution epidemic in its tracks. Current estimates show the amount of plastic will overtake the number of fish in our oceans by 2050 unless major changes are made.

Sign the pledge to eliminate single-use plastic bottles.

Go reusable! Stop using plastic bags, straws, cups and bottles.

Donate now and SodaStream will match your donation to the

Turtle Island Reservation Network