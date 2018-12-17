Anders Bekeken

Now It Is Time For Change by SodaStream: Help Save The World From Plastic Bottles

Geschreven op 17-12-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Sir Rod Stewart is singing for the oceans, it’s time for change! Watch and share this message #fightplastic #sodastream.

Here are three things you can do to fight plastic.

We’re stopping the global pollution epidemic in its tracks. Current estimates show the amount of plastic will overtake the number of fish in our oceans by 2050 unless major changes are made.

Sign the pledge to eliminate single-use plastic bottles.

Go reusable! Stop using plastic bags, straws, cups and bottles.

Donate now and SodaStream will match your donation to the
Turtle Island Reservation Network

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (593)
  • Agenda (3.040)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (766)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (471)
  • Design (231)
  • Dieren (173)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.217)
  • Educatie (342)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.168)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (136)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (302)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (23)
  • Greenwashing (114)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (310)
  • Iets anders (370)
  • Int. Samenwerking (190)
  • Investeren (133)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.626)
  • Licht (371)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (167)
  • Milieu (743)
  • MVO (108)
  • Natuur (707)
  • Nederland (21)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (120)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (214)
  • Vakantie (77)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.167)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (294)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Blue Energy Democentrale In Katwijk: Duurzame Energie Opwekken Uit Zoet En Zout Water
  • Unieke Serie Exclusieve Maatpakken Van 100% Gerecycled Textiel by Suittruck En Khaloom
  • Congres Het Nieuwe Wonen: Empathic Living Labs by TU Eindhoven En KIVI
  • Now It Is Time For Change by SodaStream: Help Save The World From Plastic Bottles
  • Energie In Daken Met INretail Groen: Samenwerking INretail En GroenLeven Voor Zonnepanelen
  • Zonnedak Sportcentrum De Uithof Den Haag Met 8.000 Zonnepanelen by GroenLeven
  • Duurzaam Kantoorgebouw Hoogheemraad Hollands Noorderkwartier (HHNK) In Heerhugowaard
  • Top 7 Electric Scooters to Buy in 2019 by Future Lab
  • GreenGood: Wasmachine, Droger, Vaatwasmachine Voor Studentenhuizen by Greenchoice En Bundles
  • Tientallen Lokale Energiecommissarissen in Amsterdam
  • Asbest Eraf, Zon Erop: Dakvrienden Gaan Asbestdaken Vervangen Door Zonnepanelen by Essent
  • Chemiepark Delfzijl Gaat Vergroenen: 44 Miljoen Euro Subsidie Voor Vijf Projecten
  • Arctic Report 2018: Oudste ijslaag Noordpool Bijna Helemaal Verdwenen
  • Winnaars EnergyChallenge Maken Provinciehuis Zuid-Holland Slim, Gezond En Zuinig
  • De Groenste Straat van Overijssel: Aanmelden Tot 1 Januari 2019
  • Klimaatmonitor Waterschappen 2017: Waterschappen Op Weg Naar Energieneutraal In 2025
  • Zonnecellen In Geluidsschermen Langs De E17 En E34 Bij Zwijndrecht In België
  • Groot Zonnepark Op Terrein WUR In Wageningen by LC Energy
  • Circulair Inzamelconcept Voor Folie by Renewi, Rodepa Plastics En Sphere
  • The Human Element by James Balog

    • Links

    Milieunet op..