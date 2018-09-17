Anders Bekeken

Kenya's Plastic Dhow: Traditional Fishing Boat Of Recycled Plastic – Plastic A Second Life

In Kenya a group of fishermen have built a traditional fishing boat, or dhow, entirely out of recycled plastic.

The ship will soon set sail to the island of Zanzibar, on an expedition supported by UN Environment and the FlipFlopi Project.

