Hergebruik-Kringloop Geschreven op 17-9-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

In Kenya a group of fishermen have built a traditional fishing boat, or dhow, entirely out of recycled plastic.

The ship will soon set sail to the island of Zanzibar, on an expedition supported by UN Environment and the FlipFlopi Project.

