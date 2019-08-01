Anders Bekeken

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Stopt Met Kleine Plastic Shampoo- En Douchegelflesjes

Geschreven op 1-8-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) stopt met het aanbieden van kleine plastic shampoo- en douchegelflesjes.

Het moederbedrijf van hotelketens als Holiday Inn en Crowne Plaza wil op die manier het plasticgebruik terugdringen en milieuvriendelijker worden.

Op dit moment worden er jaarlijks nog rond de 200 miljoen kleine plastic flesjes over de kamers verspreid. Dat wordt afgebouwd, en in 2021 moeten de mini’s uit alle hotels verdwenen zijn. IHG telt wereldwijd zo’n 5.600 hotels, met opgeteld bijna 843.000 kamers.

In plaats van de plastic miniaturen wil de hotelgroep grote verpakkingen. Volgens IHG is het de eerste hotelgroep die stopt met kleine verpakkingen.

Keith Barr, CEO, IHG, commented: “It’s more important than ever that companies challenge themselves to operate responsibly – we know it’s what our guests, owners, colleagues, investors and suppliers rightly expect. Switching to larger-size amenities across more than 5,600 hotels around the world is a big step in the right direction and will allow us to significantly reduce our waste footprint and environmental impact as we make the change.

“We’ve already made great strides in this area, with almost a third of our estate already adopting the change and we’re proud to lead our industry by making this a brand standard for every single IHG hotel. We’re passionate about sustainability and we’ll continue to explore ways to make a positive difference to the environment and our local communities.”

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (649)
  • Agenda (3.126)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (802)
  • Communicatie (375)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (492)
  • Design (233)
  • Dieren (176)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.274)
  • Educatie (346)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.316)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (169)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (305)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (30)
  • Greenwashing (117)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (318)
  • Iets anders (368)
  • Int. Samenwerking (191)
  • Investeren (136)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.649)
  • Licht (374)
  • Lucht (34)
  • Mensenrechten (169)
  • Milieu (748)
  • MVO (109)
  • Natuur (733)
  • Nederland (22)
  • Olympische Spelen (68)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (25)
  • Sport (220)
  • Vakantie (79)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.317)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (300)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Creating Buildings With Positive Impacts by Michael Braungart et. al
  • InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Stopt Met Kleine Plastic Shampoo- En Douchegelflesjes
  • In-Vitro Meat Is The New Meat by VPRO Documentary
  • De Eerste Elektrische MG: De Elektrische SUV MG ZS EV 2019 Komt In Het Najaar 2019
  • Tokyo Olympic Games 2020: Olympic Medals Made From Recycled Phones by Junichi Kawanishi
  • Eerste Circulaire Badkamer Van Woningcorporatie De Alliantie by Intersell
  • Grote Daken Vangen Veel Zon: Bedrijven En Instellingen Helpen Met Zonne-Energie by Holland Solar
  • While You Were Sleeping Short Movie by Charlie Stewart
  • South Africa: Cities Without Water by DW Documentary
  • Thailand: Holiday Paradise in Danger by DW Documentary
  • Beyond The Green Horizon by VPRO Documentary
  • The World’s First Floating City by Seasteading Institute
  • Het Duurzaamste Archief Van Nederland: Het Nationaal Archief In Emmen by RVB
  • Hoe Milieuvriendelijk Zijn Zonnepanelen?
  • Douche Warmteterugwinning (WTW): Douchegoot Met Geïntegreerde Warmtewisselaar
  • Slechte Luchtkwaliteit Niet Alleen Slecht Voor Het Milieu Maar Ook Voor Jezelf
  • De Voordelen Van Haardhout En Een Houtkachel
  • Duurzaam Je Huis Verwarmen Doe Je Zo!
  • Re-Freezing The Arctic: Iceberg-Making Submarine Aims To Tackle Global Warming
  • Groene Bouwhekken Maakt Bouwplaatsen Leefbaar: Duurzaam Alternatief Voor Een Bouwhek

    • Links

    Milieunet op..