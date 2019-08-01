Geschreven op 1-8-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) stopt met het aanbieden van kleine plastic shampoo- en douchegelflesjes.

Het moederbedrijf van hotelketens als Holiday Inn en Crowne Plaza wil op die manier het plasticgebruik terugdringen en milieuvriendelijker worden.

Op dit moment worden er jaarlijks nog rond de 200 miljoen kleine plastic flesjes over de kamers verspreid. Dat wordt afgebouwd, en in 2021 moeten de mini’s uit alle hotels verdwenen zijn. IHG telt wereldwijd zo’n 5.600 hotels, met opgeteld bijna 843.000 kamers.

In plaats van de plastic miniaturen wil de hotelgroep grote verpakkingen. Volgens IHG is het de eerste hotelgroep die stopt met kleine verpakkingen.

Keith Barr, CEO, IHG, commented: “It’s more important than ever that companies challenge themselves to operate responsibly – we know it’s what our guests, owners, colleagues, investors and suppliers rightly expect. Switching to larger-size amenities across more than 5,600 hotels around the world is a big step in the right direction and will allow us to significantly reduce our waste footprint and environmental impact as we make the change.

“We’ve already made great strides in this area, with almost a third of our estate already adopting the change and we’re proud to lead our industry by making this a brand standard for every single IHG hotel. We’re passionate about sustainability and we’ll continue to explore ways to make a positive difference to the environment and our local communities.”