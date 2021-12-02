google.com, pub-1373830308765288, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

GAME OVER! End Of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch by Innovative Techs

Geschreven op 2-12-2021 - Erik van Erne.

The Ocean Clean UpDid you know that most of the discarded garbage ends up in the oceans, forming garbage patches?

Environmentalists from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation British fund have even calculated that if garbage disposal continues at this same rate, then by 2025 there will be 1 kilogram of garbage for every 3 kilograms of fish.

And by 2050, there will be more garbage than fish in all the world’s oceans. Although many environmental organizations are trying to solve this problem, it looks like only the Ocean Cleanup has come close to solving the problem of the large garbage patch.

