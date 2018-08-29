Anders Bekeken

Five Things Nestlé Doesn’t Want You To Know by Story Of Stuff Project

Geschreven op 29-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Nestlé is one of the biggest companies in the world whose business model thrives on taking public water, bottling it, and selling it for a profit.

These are five facts we’ve discovered that Nestlé doesn’t want you to know.

The Story of Stuff Project is a nonprofit organization transforming the way we make, use, and throw away Stuff so that it is better for people and the planet.

See also: A Decade of Storytelling by The Story of Stuff – Our Water, Our Future Project by The Story of Stuff – The Story of Bottled Water by The Story of Stuff – The Story of Stuff en The Story of Cap & Trade – The Story of Stuff: The Story of Cosmetics – The Story of Stuff: The Story of Electronics –The Story of Microfibers by The Story of Stuff

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (570)
  • Agenda (2.983)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (740)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (454)
  • Design (230)
  • Dieren (172)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.191)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.064)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (134)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (299)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (113)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (301)
  • Iets anders (360)
  • Int. Samenwerking (189)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.616)
  • Licht (371)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (167)
  • Milieu (741)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (695)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (212)
  • Vakantie (77)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.088)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (292)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Ecovat Seasonal Thermal Energy Storage: Energieopslag Voor Zon- en Windenergie In Het Dorp
  • TED Talks: Why I Fight For The Education Of Refugee Girls Like Me by Mary Maker
  • Five Things Nestlé Doesn’t Want You To Know by Story Of Stuff Project
  • Amphia Ziekenhuis Plaatst 1.744 Zonnepanelen op Dak Amphia Parkeergarage by Rooftop Energy
  • De Eerste Elektrische Deelauto Voor De Gemeente Goeree-Overflakkee: Een Elektrische BMW i3
  • Extra Geld Voor Groene Daken in Utrecht: Subsidie Aanvragen Vanaf 30 Augustus 2018
  • Cala Luna Boutique Eco Hotel & Villas in Costa Rica: Completely Solar-Powered by 2019
  • Dethleffs e.home coco: Camper For Electric Cars With Battery Pack, Electric Motors, Solar Panels
  • E-Waste: The Hazards Of Electronic Waste In Africa by DW Documentary
  • Stadslogistiek Stedendriehoek (S3H) Zutphen: Tweede Elektrische Wagen Voor Stadsdistributie
  • Waterstofproject H2Benelux: Vier Nieuwe Waterstof Tankstations by Shell
  • Boer Kiest Zon: Kassen Tuindershof in Erica Worden Algenkwekerij Met 9.500 Zonnepanelen
  • Het Groenste Bisdom Ter Wereld Met Duurzame Energie: Bisdom Maasin Op De Filipijnen
  • Race To Save The Reef Full Documentary: Great Barrier Reef Headed For Massive Death by CNN
  • Holthausen Energy Points Waterstoftankstations in Amsterdam en Groningen by Holthausen
  • These Four Countries Run Almost Completely On Renewable Energy by WEF
  • Canada Is Turning What Used To Be The World’s Largest Coal Plant Into A Solar Farm by WEF
  • This Swiss School Is Also A Solar Power Plant by WEF
  • This Is Why The Caribbean Is Ready For An Electric Car Revolution by WEF
  • The Years of Living Dangerously: Premiere Full Episode by The YEARS Project

    • Links

    Milieunet op..