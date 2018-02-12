Geschreven op 13-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Het wereldkampioenschap rallycross (WRX) zal vanaf 2020 met elektrische auto’s worden gehouden. Minimaal vijftien elektrische auto’s zullen na volgend seizoen aan de start staan van het kampioenschap.

Afgelopen zomer werd al bekend dat de elektrische auto’s op termijn de plaats in zouden gaan nemen van de huidige auto’s met benzinemotoren. Negen verschillende autofabrikanten zouden tot nu toe betrokken bij het ontwikkelen van de auto’s.

De internationale autosportbond FIA staat ook teams die niet verbonden zijn aan een autofabrikant toe om de benodigde componenten te kopen en een elektrische auto samen te stellen.

Het is niet uitgesloten dat de huidige auto’s met benzinemotoren vanaf 2020 nog wel gebruikt zullen worden in andere kampioenschappen zoals het WK rallyrijden. Het WK rallycross bestaat sinds 2014. Het verschil met het WK rallyrijden is dat auto’s tegen elkaar rijden in plaats van dat ze één voor één de snelste tijd proberen neer te zetten op gesloten stuk weg.

Volkswagen’s efforts to push for the development of an all-electric rallycross supercar were revealed by EV News in March 2016 with plans for electric cars to be introduced into the World RX structure announced in August of last year, but a source has now indicated that electric cars will take the place of conventional internal combustion engine Supercars in the headline category after next year.

Electric cars will be the world championship. They absolutely, categorically will be the world championship. Fifteen cars are required to begin in 2020. Nine different manufacturers have been engaged in the discussions and negotiations so far, but the ability to buy the required components and build a car has to be open to privateer teams if they want to go that way too.

It’s understood that the new electric cars will be based on a common carbon monocoque tub and safety structure that will be supplied as part of a chassis kit, expected to also include suspension and braking systems.

The FIA is expected to issue an invite to tender for the chassis kit in the coming weeks, with an additional invite to tender for batteries. It’s believed that motors won’t be from a single supplier and neither will the composite body shells that will sit on top of the carbon chassis’, allowing for different models of cars to be used.

An open eMotor formula will spur competitive development of anything from dual, triple and quad-motor all-wheel-drive torque vectoring electric powertrains which could provide the missing link between electric motorsport and road-car technology. Volkswagen have made clear that its electric Pikes Peak programme is designed as a learning project towards a future factory electric RX entry.