UPS Expands Its Zero-Emissions Rolling Laboratory Fleet With 50 Workhorse Electric Trucks

Geschreven op 27-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
UPS announced its plans to deploy 50 plug-in electric delivery trucks supplied by the Workhorse Group. UPS is collaborating with Workhorse to design delivery vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions. UPS will test the vehicles in urban areas across the U.S., including Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles. The vehicles will be delivered this year.

The all electric trucks will deliver by day and re-charge overnight. Workhorse claims these vehicles provide nearly 400% fuel efficiency improvement as well as optimum energy efficiency, vehicle performance and a better driver experience. Each truck will have a range of approximately 100 miles between charges, ideal for delivery routes in and around cities. The class 5, zero emission delivery trucks will rely on a cab forward design, which optimizes the driver compartment and cargo area, increasing efficiency and reducing vehicle weight.

The new trucks will join the company’s Rolling Lab, a growing fleet of more than 9,000 alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles. UPS has more than 300 electric vehicles deployed in Europe and the U.S., and nearly 700 hybrid electric vehicles. The company recently ordered 125 new fully-electric Tesla Semi tractors to be built by Tesla in 2019. UPS operates one of the largest private alternative fuel and advanced technology fleets in the U.S. This includes all-electric, hybrid electric, hydraulic hybrid, ethanol, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and propane.

