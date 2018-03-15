Geschreven op 16-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The creation of a UK spaceport has edged closer to reality with the signing of the Space Industry Bill, which gives companies the ability to build a facility and launch satellites.

The legislation, which received Royal Assent and became law, will allow UK businesses to conduct commercial space flights from a spaceport within the UK. Eight potential locations were identified.

At present British companies have to launch satellites from facilities outside the country, including the Foster + Partners-designed Spaceport America, in New Mexico.

The spaceport would most likely be built to allow horizontal launches, where a rocket is transported to a high altitude by plane before launching, rather than a traditional vertical launch.

No location has currently been determined for the spaceport although eight locations were identified by the government in 2014: Newquay Airport in England, Llanbedr Airport in Wales and Scottish airfields RAF Leuchars, Campbeltown Airport, Glasgow Prestwick Airport, Kinloss Barracks, Stornoway Airport and RAF Lossiemouth.

