Anders Bekeken

UK Spaceport Coming Soon: Space Industry Bill Signed in the UK

Geschreven op 16-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

The creation of a UK spaceport has edged closer to reality with the signing of the Space Industry Bill, which gives companies the ability to build a facility and launch satellites.

The legislation, which received Royal Assent and became law, will allow UK businesses to conduct commercial space flights from a spaceport within the UK. Eight potential locations were identified.

At present British companies have to launch satellites from facilities outside the country, including the Foster + Partners-designed Spaceport America, in New Mexico.

The spaceport would most likely be built to allow horizontal launches, where a rocket is transported to a high altitude by plane before launching, rather than a traditional vertical launch.

No location has currently been determined for the spaceport although eight locations were identified by the government in 2014: Newquay Airport in England, Llanbedr Airport in Wales and Scottish airfields RAF Leuchars, Campbeltown Airport, Glasgow Prestwick Airport, Kinloss Barracks, Stornoway Airport and RAF Lossiemouth.

See also: Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo aka The VSS Enterprise ready for take off at Spaceport America – Boek uw ruimtereis met SpaceShipTwo aka The VSS Enterprise – Boek Nu Uw Ruimtevlucht Met de XCOR Lynx Rocket Plane by Space Expedition Curaçao – Energieverspilling – XCOR Lynx – The Rocket Plane to Orbit

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (546)
  • Agenda (2.853)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (690)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (431)
  • Design (228)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.139)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.869)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (122)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (297)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (12)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (289)
  • Iets anders (351)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.602)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (736)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (676)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (973)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (286)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • UK Spaceport Coming Soon: Space Industry Bill Signed in the UK
  • Natuurlijk Kapitaal en Circulaire Economie by VVM
  • Eerste Elektrische Vuilniswagen in Amsterdam: Huisvuil Ophalen Zonder Uitstootgassen
  • Kom in de Kas 2018: Ruim 200 Bedrijven Openen Deuren van Glazen Kassen in Nederland
  • Energieakkoord Belvédère Maastricht: Op Weg Naar een Energieneutraal Belvédère Maastricht
  • Grootschalige Verduurzaming VvE-Appartementen: Een Nieuw Financieringsmodel
  • Praktijkdag Cobouw Circulair: Geld Verdienen Met Circulair Bouwen
  • Belgian Business Awards for the Environment 2017-2018 by VBO: De Winnaars Zijn Bekend
  • De Belgische Energie- en Milieuprijzen 2018: Inschrijving Geopend tot 22 April 2018
  • Buy This 1 Ton CO2 Mug Save The Planet by CO2Mok
  • ABN AMRO Circular Food Award 2018: De Circulaire Economie Versnellen
  • MBO voor Morgen Werkconferentie Next-Education: Verduurzaming MBO onderwijs
  • De Landelijk Opschoondag in Meierijstad: Afval Kwartetspel Voor Basisscholen
  • Bijna 80% Nederlandse Bevolking Wil Verbod op Bijengif: EU Verbod op Neonicotinoïden
  • Oslo Airport City (OAC) Norway: De Groene, Duurzame Energie Positieve Stad van de Toekomst
  • Milieuzone Maastricht Vanaf 2019: Milieuvignet Voor Oude Diesels en Benzine Auto’s
  • Duurzaam Verwarmd: Van Gas Naar Duurzame Warmte – Alles Over Klimaatoplossingen
  • Dry to Cool Duurzaam Klimaatsysteem voor Utiliteitsgebouwen by Dutch Climate Systems
  • A River Below: De Strijd Voor het Behoud van de Roze Dolfijn in de Amazone
  • Piripkura: De Laatste Piripkura Indianen in de Amazone in Mato Grosso, Brazilië

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com