Anders Bekeken

Type A Micro Bird G5 Electric School Bus – Type D All American Electric School Bus by Blue Bird

Geschreven op 16-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

Blue Bird, an important American bus manufacturer better known for its school buses, announced at the STN Tradeshow in Reno that it is ready to bring all-electric school buses to its lineup and unveiled two new models: The Type A Micro Bird G5 electric school bus and the electric Type D All American school bus.

Both buses should be able to achieve about 100 miles of range, which is generally plenty for most school bus routes. With the Type D All American, the range is enabled by a massive 150 kWh battery pack. A smaller 100 kWh option will also be made available for less demanding routes.

Blue Bird says that the new electric powertrain will have a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) feature – meaning that the buses could be used as energy storage systems. It’s not a bad idea considering school buses are often parked for long periods of time. Production of the new electric powertrain will start next year.

See also: Foothill Transit Ecoliner Zero-Emission Electric Bus Los Angeles County – Warren Buffet and Bill Gates visiting BYD: The K9 Full Electric Bus and the BYD E6 – Fifty Full Electric Zero-Emission Buses on Duty in Tianjin, China – Sanyo SOLARVE: World’s First Hybrid Diesel-Electric Public Bus with Rooftop Solar Panels – The Zero Emission Superbus by TU Delft: First Ride of the Superbus Vehicle by Wubbo Ockels – First Commercial Electric Bus Route in The World: Seoul City, South Korea

Schiphol Duurzaam: 35 Elektrische BYD Bussen op Amsterdam Airport Schiphol – De 100% Elektrische Proterra Catalyst Bus met een Actieradius van 412 Kilometer – Qbuzz gaat Openbaar Vervoer Region Utrecht verzorgen met Hybride Bussen – Arriva Introduceert de Elektrische Binnenstadsbus in ’s-Hertogenbosch: De 220XPress – De 100% elektrische bussen van FAW uit China – Londen kiest Zero-Emission Double Decker Bus by Foster + Partners – Londen schakelt over naar hybride dubbeldekkers – Regio Zuidoost-Brabant Gaat Voor Zero-Emission Openbaar Vervoer: 40 Elektrische Bussen by VDL – Acht Elektrische BYD Stadsbussen Voor Connexxion in Haarlem – Zes Elektrische BYD Bussen op Schiermonnikoog by Friesk Ferfier

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (515)
  • Agenda (2.682)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (656)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (217)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.080)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.710)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (275)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (278)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.581)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (650)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (200)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (841)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Ian Somerhalder is Coral Reef
  • De Nieuwe Bergen in Eindhoven by MVRDV: Groene Daken en Zonnepanelen
  • London Taxi Company Rebrands Itself As London EV Company (LEVC): The Electric TX Taxi
  • Tata Electric Bus Lineup: The Electric Hydrogen Fuell Cell Starbus by Tata
  • The eLion Zero-Emission Electric School Bus by La Compagnie Electrique Lion
  • Type A Micro Bird G5 Electric School Bus – Type D All American Electric School Bus by Blue Bird
  • Chasing Coral: How Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is Dying on a Massive Scale
  • The Biomimicry Global Design Challenge: The Ray C. Anderson Foundation’s Ray of Hope Prize
  • AskNature: World’s Most Comprehensive and Accessible Online Catalog of Nature’s Solutions
  • An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power by Al Gore
  • The Basics of Climate Change: Climate 101 with Bill Nye, the Science Guy
  • The Blue Planet 32E: A 32 Foot Electric Catamaran by Torqeedo
  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Kevin Spacey is The Rainforest
  • The Drive Green Highway Car-Carrier Vessel With Solar Powered LED Lighting by K Line
  • Renault Falcon Truck: Een Laboratorium op Wielen by Renault
  • The Sion Urban and The Sion Extender: Two Solar Powered Cars by Sono Motors
  • De Subsidieregeling Waterstof is Geopend tot 7 November 2017
  • Zonnepark De Grift met 17.000 Zonnepanelen op Bedrijventerrein De Grift in Nijmegen
  • The E-Fusion: The Fastest Electric Outboard on the Planet by Campion Boats
  • Floating Farm Rotterdam: De Drijvende Boerderij in de Rotterdamse Merwe4haven

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com