Geschreven op 16-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Blue Bird, an important American bus manufacturer better known for its school buses, announced at the STN Tradeshow in Reno that it is ready to bring all-electric school buses to its lineup and unveiled two new models: The Type A Micro Bird G5 electric school bus and the electric Type D All American school bus.

Both buses should be able to achieve about 100 miles of range, which is generally plenty for most school bus routes. With the Type D All American, the range is enabled by a massive 150 kWh battery pack. A smaller 100 kWh option will also be made available for less demanding routes.

Blue Bird says that the new electric powertrain will have a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) feature – meaning that the buses could be used as energy storage systems. It’s not a bad idea considering school buses are often parked for long periods of time. Production of the new electric powertrain will start next year.

