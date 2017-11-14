Geschreven op 14-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Trek announced its new CrossRip+ ebike. The assisted power is pedal assist only (no throttle) and provided, like all Trek ebikes, by a Bosch mid-drive system.

This particular model rocks a powerful 350watt/28mph Performance Speed variant with long-range 500Wh removable battery on lock and key. It has solid components across the board including built-in lighting system, removable rear rack, hydraulic disc brakes and rear kickstand. It also has very aggressive mud guards which are much more for clean-pants commuting than off road or weekend adventuring.

Like other Bosch powertrains with the Purion display, you can easily toggle from no pedal assist to 7 levels of power – from “Eco” to “Turbo” which provide 120 – 20 miles of range respectively.

