Anders Bekeken

Trek’s New 2018 CrossRip+ Cyclocross Ebike: Always Fast, Always Fun

Geschreven op 14-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

Trek announced its new CrossRip+ ebike. The assisted power is pedal assist only (no throttle) and provided, like all Trek ebikes, by a Bosch mid-drive system.

This particular model rocks a powerful 350watt/28mph Performance Speed variant with long-range 500Wh removable battery on lock and key. It has solid components across the board including built-in lighting system, removable rear rack, hydraulic disc brakes and rear kickstand. It also has very aggressive mud guards which are much more for clean-pants commuting than off road or weekend adventuring.

Like other Bosch powertrains with the Purion display, you can easily toggle from no pedal assist to 7 levels of power – from “Eco” to “Turbo” which provide 120 – 20 miles of range respectively.

See also: The Spero e100: India’s First Crowdfunded Eco-Friendly Electric Bike – Electric Bike Concept ver2 by Yuji Fujimura – Gocycle G3 Lightwheigt Electric Bicycle and the Gocycle G3 Portable Docking Station – The Electric Smart E-Bike – Sparta 100 Jaar: De Elektrische Sparta Vedette R1Z Jubileum – Joop Zoetemelk Editie – Panasonic Introduced a New 20” Electric Bicycle for Elderlies – The Electric PILPELED x FOFFA E-Bike and E-Moulton E-Bike With ZEHUS Smart Wheel by Electric Concepts – The V1 Avionic Electric Bicycle With a Topspeed of 58 km per Hour – De E-bike Xperience 2018 in de Jaarbeurs Utrecht: Test Zelf een E-bike

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.776)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (675)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (414)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.110)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.782)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (293)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (287)
  • Iets anders (345)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.590)
  • Licht (358)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (164)
  • Milieu (733)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (660)
  • Nederland (12)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (113)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (206)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (911)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (277)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Energiepark Rijnenburg in Utrecht: Windmolens en Zonneparken by Rijne Energie en Eneco
  • De Duurzame Provinciale Weg N272 in Noord-Brabant: Renovatie met BioBased Materialen
  • De Elektrische Vespa Elettrica Scooter by Piaggio Komt in 2018 op de Markt
  • Land Art Generator Initiative Solar Mural Artwork: La Monarca in San Antonio by Cruz Ortiz
  • Trek’s New 2018 CrossRip+ Cyclocross Ebike: Always Fast, Always Fun
  • A 100% Electric Bus Fleet of 14,400 Buses in Shenzhen, China by End of 2017
  • Nissan Zonnedak op Motor Parts Center in Amsterdam Met 8.911 Zonnepanelen
  • BioWarmte Installatie Lage Weide in Utrecht: Duurzame Stadswarmte by Eneco
  • Cradle to Cradle Product Innovation Institute Product Design Challenge VI
  • Groninger Ambitie in Energietransitie: Zes Dorpen Energieneutraal In 2019 by Provincie Groningen
  • Energieneutrale Scholen in Groningen: Intentieverklaring 200 Energieneutrale Scholen in 2035
  • EZK Energy Award 2017: Inspirerende Voorbeelden Energiebesparing bij Ondernemingen
  • Blue Scan: Sustainable Procurement and Supply Management For the Maritime Industrie
  • Light+Building 2018: World’s Leading Trade Fair For Lighting and Building Services Technology
  • Woningcorporatie Mitros in Utrecht Plaatst Twee Kleine Windmolens op Dak Hoofdkantoor
  • De 100%GZNDWonen Challenge: Op Zoek Naar De 100% Gezonde Woning by Mitros
  • Bike Motion Benelux 2018: Start Je Fietsseizoen in de Jaarbeurs Utrecht
  • Route Circulair: Een Roadmap Voor Een Circulair Bedrijfsmodel
  • Binnenvaart Jaardiner: De Groene Versnelling – Binnenvaart Moet Snel Verduurzamen by CBRB
  • Eerste Eneco ZonneHub van Start: 170 Zonnepanelen op Dak Rabobank in Etten-Leur by Eneco

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com