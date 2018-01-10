Geschreven op 10-1-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

This video shows Toyota’s e-Palette prototype, which made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2018) in Las Vegas.

Car company Toyota has unveiled an autonomous, fully electric concept vehicle that could function as a communal taxi, delivery truck and mobile retail store depending on the time of day.

Toyota aims to create a network of the pod-like vehicles, overhauling current mobility systems by offering a service that accommodates the needs of passengers, businesses and logistics operations.

Designed for a wide range of uses, the automated cuboid volume has wheels at each corner of the low flat floor, freeing up as much space as possible on the inside and offering maximum flexibility.

Toyota e-Palette vehicles could be produced in three sizes, between four and seven metres in length, to accommodate different amounts of cargo. Companies could customise the interiors to their requirements, and update the digital exterior panels with their branding.

Alternatively, the pods could remain flexible and serve multiple purposes throughout the day, simply updating their digital displays to reflect current use.

