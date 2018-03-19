Geschreven op 19-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

What is the fastest you can pedal on a bicycle? We would say around 25 miles per hour if you have a decent racing two wheeler and are in a good shape. But would you want to go faster?

Electrically powered bicycles allow you to do just that and their top speeds can reach 60 miles or 100 kilometers per hour.

That is incredibly fast and probably not safe, but we are not here to judge whether a thrill ride is worth compromising one’s safety. In this episode we have prepared a lineup of the fastest electric bicycles that exist today and could be bought if you are a true fan of fast riding.

Bicycles featured in this video: BULTACO BRINCO RB – Stealth B-52 – Rimac Greyp G12S – Delfast – Neematic FR/1 – Vector Vortex – Scrambler – Q140R Boost – HPC Revolution X7 – Kraken AWD 2.0

