Anders Bekeken

Top 10 Fastest Electric Bicycles with Motorbike Speeds by Automotive Territory

Geschreven op 19-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

What is the fastest you can pedal on a bicycle? We would say around 25 miles per hour if you have a decent racing two wheeler and are in a good shape. But would you want to go faster?

Electrically powered bicycles allow you to do just that and their top speeds can reach 60 miles or 100 kilometers per hour.

That is incredibly fast and probably not safe, but we are not here to judge whether a thrill ride is worth compromising one’s safety. In this episode we have prepared a lineup of the fastest electric bicycles that exist today and could be bought if you are a true fan of fast riding.

Bicycles featured in this video: BULTACO BRINCO RB – Stealth B-52 – Rimac Greyp G12S – Delfast – Neematic FR/1 – Vector Vortex – Scrambler – Q140R Boost – HPC Revolution X7 – Kraken AWD 2.0

See also: Ten All-New Electric Cars that Want to be Better than Tesla by Automotive Territory – Ten Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks: Alternatives to Tesla Semi Truck by Automotive Territory – Ten New Electric Car Concepts that Should Hit the Production by Automotive Territory – Top 10 All-New Electric Cars to Go on Sale in 2018-2019 by Automotive Territory – Top 7 All-Electric SUV’s in 2018/19 Compared With Tesla Model X by Future Lab – The Best All-Electric Cars to Buy in 2018 in The U.S. by Future Lab

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (547)
  • Agenda (2.856)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (691)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (431)
  • Design (228)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.143)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.871)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (122)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (297)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (12)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (289)
  • Iets anders (351)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.603)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (736)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (676)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (975)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (286)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • Energie Dichtbij: Herkomst Groene Stroom Steeds Belangrijker by Greenchoice
  • Rotterdam Circular Film: ISWA 2020 World Congress in Rotterdam
  • The Base D Schiphol Met BREAAM Excellent Certificaat
  • Top 10 Fastest Electric Bicycles with Motorbike Speeds by Automotive Territory
  • Vakbeurs en Congres Duurzaam Ondernemen: Platform Voor Duurzaam Ondernemen en Innovatie
  • Mountox: Hét Grootste Online Platform Voor Elektrische Auto’s in Nederland
  • Companies vs. Climate Change Europe: The B2B Climate Solutions Event by CvCC
  • Peeze De Meest Duurzame Koffie in de Koffie Ranking 2018 by Rank a Brand
  • SustainaBul: Duurzaamheids Ranglijst Van Nederlandse Universiteiten en Hogescholen
  • Nationale Dag Duurzaamheid Hoger Onderwijs (NDDHO): Duurzaam, Verbindend, Circulair
  • Stadsbedrijven aan de Tractieweg van Gemeente Utrecht Voorzien van 1834 Zonnepanelen
  • UK Spaceport Coming Soon: Space Industry Bill Signed in the UK
  • Natuurlijk Kapitaal en Circulaire Economie by VVM
  • Eerste Elektrische Vuilniswagen in Amsterdam: Huisvuil Ophalen Zonder Uitstootgassen
  • Kom in de Kas 2018: Ruim 200 Bedrijven Openen Deuren van Glazen Kassen in Nederland
  • Energieakkoord Belvédère Maastricht: Op Weg Naar een Energieneutraal Belvédère Maastricht
  • Grootschalige Verduurzaming VvE-Appartementen: Een Nieuw Financieringsmodel
  • Praktijkdag Cobouw Circulair: Geld Verdienen Met Circulair Bouwen
  • Belgian Business Awards for the Environment 2017-2018 by VBO: De Winnaars Zijn Bekend
  • De Belgische Energie- en Milieuprijzen 2018: Inschrijving Geopend tot 22 April 2018

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com