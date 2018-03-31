Geschreven op 31-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

What are the most versatile vehicles offered by the auto world these days? Undoubtedly vans in all of their variations.

Equip a van with a couple of seat rows in the back and you’ve got yourself a bus, throw away everything and it’s a perfect transportation vehicle for your business, or you can even turn it into a house on wheels.

Vans do sound perfect, but is there any way to improve these four-wheelers even further? Well, yes, why not electrify them. In this episode Automotive Territory is showing you the latest van newcomers equipped with fully electric and plug-in powertrains that offer environmentally friendly driving, torquey performance and noiseless operation not to disturb the ever grumpier inner city dwellers.

Vans featured in this video: Iveco Daily – LDV EV80 – Renault Master ZE – Nissan Combi E-NV200 – Workhorse NGEN – Volkswagen ID BUZZ – Mercedes Vito – Moia Mobility – Renault Kangoo Z.E. – Peugeot Partner Electric – Streetscooter WORK

