Anders Bekeken

Top 10 Electric Vans for Family and Business by Automotive Territory

Geschreven op 31-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

What are the most versatile vehicles offered by the auto world these days? Undoubtedly vans in all of their variations.

Equip a van with a couple of seat rows in the back and you’ve got yourself a bus, throw away everything and it’s a perfect transportation vehicle for your business, or you can even turn it into a house on wheels.

Vans do sound perfect, but is there any way to improve these four-wheelers even further? Well, yes, why not electrify them. In this episode Automotive Territory is showing you the latest van newcomers equipped with fully electric and plug-in powertrains that offer environmentally friendly driving, torquey performance and noiseless operation not to disturb the ever grumpier inner city dwellers.

Vans featured in this video: Iveco Daily – LDV EV80 – Renault Master ZE – Nissan Combi E-NV200 – Workhorse NGEN – Volkswagen ID BUZZ – Mercedes Vito – Moia Mobility – Renault Kangoo Z.E. – Peugeot Partner Electric – Streetscooter WORK

See also: Top 10 Fastest Electric Bicycles with Motorbike Speeds by Automotive Territory – Ten All-New Electric Cars that Want to be Better than Tesla by Automotive Territory – Ten Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks: Alternatives to Tesla Semi Truck by Automotive Territory – Ten New Electric Car Concepts that Should Hit the Production by Automotive Territory – Top 10 All-New Electric Cars to Go on Sale in 2018-2019 by Automotive Territory – Top 7 All-Electric SUV’s in 2018/19 Compared With Tesla Model X by Future Lab – The Best All-Electric Cars to Buy in 2018 in The U.S. by Future Lab

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (548)
  • Agenda (2.859)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (693)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (432)
  • Design (228)
  • Dieren (171)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.148)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.893)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (122)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (297)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (289)
  • Iets anders (349)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.603)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (736)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (677)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (980)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (287)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • Jong Geleerd, Oud Gedaan: Wat Jij Kunt Doen Voor Een Duurzame Toekomst by Jan Terlouw
  • Top 10 Electric Vans for Family and Business by Automotive Territory
  • Warmtebaan Enschede: Duurzaam Verwarmen Met Warmte van Twence by Ennatuurlijk
  • WATBETERS Energie-Initiatief in Overbetuwe: Duurzame Energie Inkopen en Opwekken
  • Duurzame Bedrijfskleding in de Textielsector
  • Circulair Leiderschap: Terug Naar De Kern by Ann Linnae en Christina Baldwin
  • Windenergie Op Zee 2030: Windparken Hollandse Kust West, Wadden-Eilanden en IJmuiden Ver
  • Rabo Duurzame Innovatieprijs: De Winnaars Zijn Kipster, PeelPioneers en Somnox
  • The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Explained by The Ocean Cleanup
  • Stimuleringslening Duurzaam Thuis Voor Huiseigenaren en Huurders by Provincie Limburg
  • The Full Electric TRIPL Urban Cargo E-Scooter: Zero-Emission Delivery in the City
  • Green Deal Participatie Van De Omgeving Bij Duurzame Energie Projecten: Grotere Slaagkans
  • De WAT-Kaart Rotterdam: Rotterdam Aardgasvrij Wat Betekent Dat Voor Mijn Wijk?
  • Dutch PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: The World’s First Flying Car Production Model by Pal-V
  • Zonnepark Transberg Met 25.000 Zonnepanelen op Voormalige Vuilstort in Dordrecht by TPSolar
  • Zonnepark Met 30.000 Zonnepanelen Op Voormalige Vuilstort Armhoede in Lochem by TPSolar
  • Wereldrecord Grootste Parade van Duurzame Voertuigen by Elfwegentocht
  • Plan(t) Our Future: Conferentie Brabant aan de Waterstof by Werkplaats De Gruyter
  • Eco-Park Amsterdam: Windmolens en Drijvende Zonnepanelen op Noorder IJplas by NDSMEnergie
  • Zonnepark Hoogveld-Zuid in Uden Met 43.000 Zonnepanelen by TPSolar

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    // // //