Top 10 All-New Electric Cars to Go on Sale in 2018-2019 by Automotive Territory

Geschreven op 28-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
If you are a die-hard electric car fan or an ordinary car enthusiast, then it is a great time to be alive. The auto industry is going through a revolution that shortly will swamp our planet.

Even though our estimates say that the breaking point will happen in 2023, when EVs will pass the moment of no return and start their dominance, but the 2018 that is just around the corner and the upcoming 2019 have already stored a great line up of electric cars and we are not only talking about Tesla Model 3.

Already existing models like Leaf and BMW i3 have gone through serious renovations, while manufacturers like Audi, Jaguar and Bentley have brand new vehicles up their sleeves. Some of these cars are rather affordable, while others were built only for deep pockets, but nevertheless be sure that all of them are groundbreaking in their own way and deserve your closest attention.

Cars featured in this video: Nissan Leaf 2.0Porsche Mission EMercedes EQC – BMW i3sBentley EXP12 Speed 6eThunder Power Sedan – Mini ElectricAudi e-tronFisker E-motionJaguar i-Pace

