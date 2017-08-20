The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet: Full Electric Ultimate Luxury of the FutureGeschreven op 20-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
De Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is een op art-deco geïnspireerde tweezitter met een fluisterstille, krachtige elektrische aandrijflijn. Voor de aandrijving zorgen nog steeds vier elektromotoren, één bij elk wiel. Bij elkaar zijn is de aandrijflijn goed voor liefst 750 pk.
De Vision 6 Cabriolet gaat ondanks een lengte van 5,70 meter in minder dan 4 seconden naar de 100 km/h. De topsnelheid ligt op een begrensde 250 km/h. Het accupakket levert in theorie voldoende stroom om een slordige 500 kilometer af te leggen.
De binnenzijde van de Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet kenmerkt zich door vloeiende lijnen die ervoor zorgen dat de grenzen tussen de deurpanelen en het dashboard vervagen. Blauwe sfeerverlichting zorgt voor een onmiskenbaar moderne uitstraling, samen met de stijlvolle graphics van de schermen. Extra functies, zoals navigatie, worden tegen de voorruit geprojecteerd.
Een deel van de middenconsole zit onder transparant glas en op de zetels en deurpanelen zitten blauwe accenten. Elk van die lichtpuntjes is eigenlijk een driepuntige Mercedes-ster.
Mercedes Maybach 6 Cabriolet: Ultra stylish luxury class
At this year’s gathering of the most magnificent classic cars at Pebble Beach in California, Mercedes-Benz is once again set to present a highlight: the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is a car which, with its sensual, emotionally appealing design and innovative technical concept solutions, defines the ultimate in luxury of the future. At the same time the two-seater model pays homage to the glorious “automotive haute couture” of hand-finished, exclusive cabriolets.The glamorous cabriolet reinterprets classic, emotional design principles in an extravagant way and combines intelligent beauty with classic, aesthetic proportions and a reduced, technoid appearance – a perfect embodiment of the design philosophy of Sensual Purity.
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is designed as an electric car. The drive system has an output of 550 kW (750 hp). The shallow underfloor battery allows a range of over 500 kilometres according to the NEDC (over 200 miles according to EPA).
The elegant cabriolet is set to make its debut at the Monterey Car Week, which will take place on the Monterey Peninsula in California between 15 and 20 August 2017. The final event will be the traditional Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which this year takes place on 20 August.
“The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet takes modern luxury into the realms of the ultimate in luxury, and is the perfect embodiment of our design strategy. Breathtaking proportions combined with a luxurious “haute couture” interior help to create the ultimate experience,” explains Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler AG.
