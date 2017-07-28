Anders Bekeken

The Vision: De Perfecte Duurzame Autoband van de Toekomst by Michelin

Geschreven op 28-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
De Michelin Vision is helaas nog een conceptmodel. Deze autoband van de toekomst kan niet lek raken, maakt winterbanden onnodig, is verbonden met internet en bestaat uiteraard uit duurzame materialen.

De Vision autoband is nog volop in ontwikkeling, maar idealiter krijgt hij een soortgelijke levenscyclus als een plant: hij ontstaat uit de aarde en keert er daarna ook weer terug. Over een jaar of vijf zullen de eerste banden te koop zijn, bestaande uit bijna alleen maar natuurlijke grondstoffen. Een lastig verhaal zijn nog de fillers die het rubber moeten verstevigen: elementaire koolstof en siliconen.

At Movin’On 2017, Michelin introduced Vision, its concept tire, which is a concentration of technologies. This concept tire, which is airless, connected, rechargeable, customizable and organic, is both a wheel and a tire. Vision is a dream within reach because this revolutionary solution is driving the convergence of innovations already explored by the Group’s R&D teams.

By offering a mobility solution that combines a unique tire, services and materials, Michelin is unveiling an innovation that is inspired by nature, is perfectly integrated into the framework of a circular economy an embodies the Group’s vision of the sustainable mobility of the future.

Zie ook: De Autoband van de Toekomst: De BHO3 Autoband die Energie Opwekt by Good Year –Microplastics van Autobanden Slecht voor het Milieu: Autobandengruis Grote Milieuvervuiler – Verkeer en Waterstaat start Campagne De Nieuwe Band – Het Energielabel voor Autobanden – De Stille Band: De Nieuwe Band

