The V1 from Polish company Avionics looks like it was designed and built 75 years ago and features many carefully thought out touches to amplify on that theme. The headlight nacelle and handgrips are made from jabota wood, also known as Brazilian cherry.

Even the battery and all the electronics are encased in a beautifully crafted chest made from jabota and attached to the lower frame with authentic looking leather straps. Coupled with an oiled bronze finish on the frame, the overall effect is simply stunning.

An openwork frame holds the wooden saddle that hangs on a shock absorber. This exceptional construction identifies Avionics. The leaf spring with its upper pipes of frame suggests the wing section. The wing ends with the saddle springs. Just behind the saddle is a perfectly adjusted back lamp.

The front lamp, just like the other wooden components, is made from the wood of the exotic tree, Jatoba. This is extremely hard and difficult to process, being a precious wood that is as strong as steel. Oiling and time develop its exceptional character. The color is deeper and the grains are more visible.

The soul of Avionics is a lamp and its name. Every single bike has a name with a dedicated, unrepeatable lamp. The golden, warm light she emits makes night riding enjoyable and safe.

The front forks suspension turns smoothly into handlebars that end with massive horns. These are made of wood and form perfect protection for the hands. This may be particularly important for night or forest riders. Wooden throttle levers make one line with the handlebars. The brake’s levers are reversed for better control, regardless of the hands’ position.

The true heart of Avionics is a main wooden chest. This is a powerful monolith with no fastenings or screws. This aesthetic form is enclosed by leather bumper belts. The waterproof and dust-resistant chest protects the electronics and the battery inside. It is armed with an immobilizer, charging port, and USB port for programming Avionics and charging other electronic devices.

These unique distinguishing features mean that it’s impossible to mistake Avionics for any other e-bike around the world. It’s a handmade bike in a premium class, made by masters of the craft.

The Avionics V1 has the specs to go with the image of speed and power it presents. Its performance begins with a 5,00o watt brushless electric motor to be good for 92 ft-lb of torque. Top speed is 58 km per hour. The V1 comes with three electronically lower speed modes to ensure compliance with local ordinances. The battery is a 24 amp-hour unit that gives the V1 a range of about 75 miles. Charging time is listed as 3 hours and regenerative braking on the front wheel helps keep the battery charged. Pre-orders available in September 2017.

