Geschreven op 13-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Mooi hoor, alweer een start-up die een elektrische stadsauto gaat aanbieden. Het Zweedse Uniti komt met een mooi concept inclusief vijf jaar gratis zonne-energie van E.on om de auto mee op te laden. De deal geldt alleen voor klanten van E.on.

De elektrische tweezitter beschikt over een accupakket van 15 kilowattuur, maar heeft door zijn lichte gewicht van 400 kilo toch een actieradius van 150 kilometer. De eerste elektrische auto’s rollen naar verwachting in 2019 van de band.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Uniti is a Swedish startup developing an electric city car. Optimised for high performance and agility in urban environments, with a user experience that replaces press and pull with touch and swipe. Holistic safety, sustainability, and scalability in manufacturing are our primary focus, enabled by our recyclable carbon fibre body and organic composite interior. Unveiling 2018 – first deliveries 2019.

Uniti is an electric city car designed to be agile in urban environments, with a unique and contemporary approach to safety, sustainability and user experience.

Uniti, Sweden’s newest electric carmaker, and Bird Group, India’s fastest growing business conglomerate, announced today their intention to enter the Indian market, which they will initiate by way of a public exhibition at India Auto Expo. The intent of this effort is to bring a stylish yet affordable, 100% electric city car to the Indian market in 2020. Both companies will be on hand at Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi. Uniti plans to bring a 5-seat configuration of its EV to the Indian market with a single-charge range of approximately 200 km.