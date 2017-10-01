The Spero e100: India’s First Crowdfunded Eco-Friendly Electric BikeGeschreven op 1-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Who says riding a bicycle is painfully boring? Tune up your life with our new range of e-bikes. Our innovative team has created the perfect electric bikes for the spirited yuo who hopes for a better tomorrow. Classy, elegant and dynamic, our e-bikes will take your style quotient up a notch. Spero is highly affordable, innovative and one of a kind.
Get your hands on the first ever crowd-funded E-Bike Spero which was launched in Coimbatore. Created by S Manikandan, a 38-year-old MBA, the e-bike is receiving an amazing response.
Launched by crowd funding campaign on Fueladream- the Bengaluru-based crowd funding platform, which curates and presents unique ideas and innovations of this kind this first of a kind campaign has raised Rs 38 lakh with more than hundred plus bookings from across the country.
Spero e-Bikes: Pune to Nashik
Spero Electric participated in the 2017 PlugInIndia RE:LIVE 207 EV Rally. Set of 4 Spero e-100 models travelled from Pune to Nashik a distance of around 230 km. Each e100 had a battery pack that can do more than 100 km per charge!