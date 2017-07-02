Anders Bekeken

The Redshift MX Lightweight Electric Motorcycle (Motorcrosser) by Alta Motors

Alta Motors makes the Redshift MX a lightweight electric motorcycle for off-road driving. Thanks to its specialty battery, it can last 2.5 hours before needing a charge.

Designed as the electric equivalent of a modern 250, the Redshift MX is just as capable as a trail and woods bike as it is a MX2/Lites class motocrosser. The Redshift MX requires no air filters, oil changes or top end rebuilds, so you’ll spend less time wrenching and more time riding. 

Mile for mile, there is no smaller, more compact, energy dense battery pack in transportation. The Alta Pack is waterproof rated up to IP67, is durable enough to handle shocks and vibes up to 20G, and is digitally self-monitoring. The stacked honeycomb architecture allows for extreme energy density at 185 watt hours per kilogram, combined with a unique thermal wicking system to shed heat faster than any other lithium-ion transportation battery in production.

