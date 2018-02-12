Geschreven op 13-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Podbike is a human powered vehicle with electric assist, an e-bike with four wheels, providing weather protection and seats one adult plus a child inside a filtered air cabin.

The Podbike will be made from easy reusable materials that together with high efficiency results in personal transport with minimum environmental impact.

Most electric bicycles have one motor. Podbike has three, but one is used only as a generator. Each rear wheel has a built-in motor and the front wheels used for steering are connected to a generator. Thus, the bike has no mechanical transmission for propulsion.

A standard Podbike has four battery modules that are connected for a total capacity of 400 Wh. The bike is tested to consume an average of 5 Wh/km. So the standard version will get you a range of 80 km. The chassis should accommodate up to 18 battery modules, giving an electrical range of at least 300 km.

Podbike to be launched in Norway late 2018 or early 2019 followed by other countries in and outside Europe from the end of 2019 or begin of 2020. The first prototype Podbike from a test series will be launched in the first quarter of 2018.

