Anders Bekeken

The Podbike: A Human-Powered 4-Wheel Electric Bike From Norway

Geschreven op 13-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

Podbike is a human powered vehicle with electric assist, an e-bike with four wheels, providing weather protection and seats one adult plus a child inside a filtered air cabin.

The Podbike will be made from easy reusable materials that together with high efficiency results in personal transport with minimum environmental impact.

Most electric bicycles have one motor. Podbike has three, but one is used only as a generator. Each rear wheel has a built-in motor and the front wheels used for steering are connected to a generator. Thus, the bike has no mechanical transmission for propulsion.

A standard Podbike has four battery modules that are connected for a total capacity of 400 Wh. The bike is tested to consume an average of 5 Wh/km. So the standard version will get you a range of 80 km. The chassis should accommodate up to 18 battery modules, giving an electrical range of at least 300 km.

Podbike to be launched in Norway late 2018 or early 2019 followed by other countries in and outside Europe from the end of 2019 or begin of 2020. The first prototype Podbike from a test series will be launched in the first quarter of 2018.

See also: 50 Years The Flinstones Yabba Dabba Do: The Human-Powered Car – Human-Powered RiverGym in New York – The World’s First Human-Powered Monorail Racetrack by Shweeb gets $1 million from Google – Natuurcafé La Porte met de Human-Powered Energy Draaideur – De Human-Powered Washing-Machine –The Podbike: A Human-Powered 4-Wheel Electric Bike From Norway – Human-Powered Dancefloor in Discotheek Myton in Rotterdam by Sustainable Dance Club – Human-Powered Ornithopter Project: The Snowbird by Students of University of Toronto

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (526)
  • Agenda (2.823)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (684)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (422)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.117)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.826)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (295)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (288)
  • Iets anders (348)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.594)
  • Licht (366)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (165)
  • Milieu (734)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (664)
  • Nederland (15)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (942)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (280)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • De Elektrische Mercedes eSprinter Bestelbus by Mercedes-Benz Vans
  • World Rallycross Championship All Electric in 2020: WK Rallycross (WRX) Met Elektrische Auto’s
  • EM-05 Noah: World’s First Circulair Car Made From Recyclable Materials by TU Ecomotive
  • The Baojun E100 Electric Two-Seater Micro Car by SAIC, General Motors and Wuling
  • The Uniti One: A New Electric City Car From Sweden by Uniti
  • ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week At BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
  • Africa Energy Indaba Conference: Energy Solutions For Africa
  • The Podbike: A Human-Powered 4-Wheel Electric Bike From Norway
  • Tesla Model S Hearse Funeral Car by Remetz: De Elektrische Begrafeniswagen in Den Haag
  • Vijf Miljoen Auto’s Milieuvriendelijk Gerecycled in Nederland by ARN
  • HEINEKEN Drop The C Programme For Renewable Energy: Heerlijk, Die Groene Energie
  • Waterland All Weather Terminal VCK Logistics in Amsterdam Met 1.890 Zonnepanelen by KiesZon
  • Zonnepark De Lange Runde in Emmen Met 118.200 Zonnepanelen by Statkraft
  • LED-Verlichting Voor Vier Stadions Olympische Winter Spelen in Pyeongchang by Philips Lighting
  • FSC Design Award 2018: Thema Mother Nature – Duurzaam Design Met Hollands Beukenhout
  • De Landelijke Opschoondag 2018: Eén Buurt, Eén Missie
  • Leerprogramma Afval op School Voor Primair en Voortgezet Onderwijs (PO en VO) en VMBO
  • Vijf Elektrische Ro-Ro Veerponten Voor GVB Amsterdam by C-Job Naval Architects
  • De Elektrische Hyundai KONA SUV op de Autosalon van Genève
  • Message For Elon Musk: The Top Dutch Joint Solar Array and We Are Electrifying by Top Dutch

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com