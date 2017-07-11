Geschreven op 11-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The Lucid Air Launch Edition will be limited to the first 255 cars off the production line and will be well appointed with distinguishing features.

Free from space constraints of a conventional gasoline vehicle, we explored the boundaries of proportion and form. By opening up the cabin, Lucid realized the interior length of a large luxury sedan in a midsize footprint, resulting in agility and comfort, without compromise. Their approach towards vehicle packaging is to optimize every last millimeter, freeing up interior volume for maximum comfort.

Lucid’s vehicles transcend long established vehicle segment boundaries to accommodate the interior space of a full-size luxury vehicle in a midsize footprint.Packaging perfection allows us to introduce unprecedented comfort via rear executive seats with up to 55 degrees of recline. This luxury option offers a first-class aircraft seating experience in the back of your car. The 29 speaker audio system with active noise cancellation and enhanced cabin isolation creates a uniquely tuned acoustic experience inside your vehicle.

Electrification offers an unparalleled driving experience that is responsive to the needs of the driver, the passengers, and the road. The entire vehicle, including yje proprietary powertrain system, has been finessed to deliver world-class performance in acceleration, driving range, and efficiency. Nearly ten years of battery pack development have led to best-in-class energy density. The battery is capable of 1,000 horsepower and enabling up to 400 miles of range. Additionally, a unique battery chemistry provides breakthrough tolerance to repeated fast-charging.

Improving energy efficiency by up to 50% compared to conventional LED headlights, our ultra-slim lighting system mimics insect eyes by utilizing literally thousands of micro-lenses. The elegant form of the micro-lens arrays belies the complexity of these self-adjusting headlights, which optimally adapt to each driving situation, adding safety.

See also: De Jaguar XJ krijgt een Hybride Variant: de Jaguar PHEV XJ Luxury Sedan – The Stunning Jaquar C-X75 AWD Wheel Motor Powered Electric Supercar – Fisker Karma Four Door Coupe: The Ultimate Luxury Plug-In Electric Car XH-150 – An Full-Electric Zero-Emission 800 HP Supercar by Bugatti – Full Electric Eliica: Topspeed 370km/hour and 0-100km in just 4 seconds – Full Electric Thunder Power Sedan – De Eerste 100% Elektrische Porsche: Concept Study Mission E – Scorpion Hydrogen Fuel Injection Sportscar – ZAP Alias electric sportscar sneller dan een Porsche – De Nieuwe Artega GT: De 100% Elektrische Artega Scalo – The Burton Full Electric Sportscar made in Holland by Iwan Göbel – 100% elektrische Quant met zonnepanelen by Koenigsegg – Peugeot EX1 Concept Electric Extreme Dream Car – Renault Zero Emission Concept Car DeZir – Lotus Evora 414E Hybrid Concept – Citroën Full Electric Zero Emission Survolt Concept – Fully Charged Test Drive Nemesis Electric Supercar by Dale Vince – Automotive X Prize: The world’s first hybrid K1 Attack Supercar – Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG E-Cell – Full Electric Nur Majan Supercar uit Oman: Topsnelheid 418 km/uur en Actieradius 600 km