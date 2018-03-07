Geschreven op 7-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The growing demand for personal mobility that is different from individual car ownership and existing public transportation includes the need for more efficient, clean, sustainable, shared urban mobility solutions.

Convinced that the future will include both car ownership and shared mobility options, and following its vision to provide sustainable mobility for all, Groupe Renault is working to develop mobility services.

Through a mix of car sharing, carpooling, ride hailing and robo-vehicle services, they will address the needs of individuals, companies and public sector without restriction of age, physical condition, or financial status.

To deliver these mobility solutions, Groupe Renault will continue working in an open innovation approach with partners, public sector and through the deep R&D resources of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

See also: De Elektrische Renault EZ-GO: Driverless, Electric Urban Mobility by Renault – De Elektrische Renault SYMBIOZ: De Toekomstvisie tot 2030 by Renault – The Float: The Autonomous Car of The Future Concept by Renault and Central Saint Martins – Renault Falcon Truck: Een Laboratorium op Wielen by Renault – R*Generation, a new design center by Renault – Renault Full Electric Kangoo, Fluence, Zoe en Twizy Zero-Emission – De 100% elektrische Renault Kangoo Be Bop – Renault kiest voor de 100% elektrische auto en stopt met hybride auto’s – De Elektrische Renault Master Z.E. Bestelbus in Meerdere Varianten by Renault Pro+