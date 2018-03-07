Anders Bekeken

The Future of Mobility: Autonomous, Electric, Connected and Shared by Renault

The growing demand for personal mobility that is different from individual car ownership and existing public transportation includes the need for more efficient, clean, sustainable, shared urban mobility solutions.

Convinced that the future will include both car ownership and shared mobility options, and following its vision to provide sustainable mobility for all, Groupe Renault is working to develop mobility services.

Through a mix of car sharing, carpooling, ride hailing and robo-vehicle services, they will address the needs of individuals, companies and public sector without restriction of age, physical condition, or financial status.

To deliver these mobility solutions, Groupe Renault will continue working in an open innovation approach with partners, public sector and through the deep R&D resources of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

