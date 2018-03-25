Geschreven op 25-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

TRIPL is an electric vehicle drafted in Denmark and the best proof that innovative design and environmentally friendly energy technology go hand in hand. The TRIPL´s innovative design matches optimally to different applications and purposes.

TRIPL is an energy-efficient electric vehicle with carrying capacity of 750 litres. It is a vehicle with unlimited uses within facility management, last-mile delivery, field marketing and promotion, public sector and mobile outlets.

The unique concept allows agility and fast progress – even where conventional vehicles have no chance. TRIPL comprises a flexible charging module that can be individually adjusted to the respective transported goods in terms of size in a few simple steps. With a remarkable holding capacity of 750 litres and 200 kilograms even the delivery of bulk goods becomes a walk in the park. The lockable transport box safeguards a whole new protection against theft, wind and weather, keeps the freight dry and protects from prying eyes.

The TRIPL is the first electric vehicle of its kind. Thanks to its exceptional design this vehicle is a great eye-catcher, which contributes to the branding of companies and products. This vehicle is the perfect transportation solution for delivery services of all kinds. Be it for mailings and parcels or urgent medication deliveries. Its various fields of application, completed by the successful interplay of efficiency, ergonomics, low overall operating costs and zero emissions will without any doubt set new standards in the transportation industry.

See also: De Urban Arrow Elektrische Transportfiets: Hét Alternatief Voor Transport in de Stad – De elektrische Babboe bakfiets, de Babboe E-Power –De Vrachtfiets by Onno Sminia en Louis Pierre Geerinckx – De Johnny Loco Elektrische Bakfiets: De Cargo E-Bike Johnny Loco – The Officine REcycle Italian Cargo Bike: Transformed Old Bike Frames Into Cargo Bicycles