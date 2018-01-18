Geschreven op 18-1-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The Byton Concept EV was the most interesting electric car announced at CES 2018. It features a giant 49-inch screen that takes up the whole dashboard, an 8-inch touchscreen in the steering wheel, and a whole lot of weird ideas about the future of cars.

This electric car will pack in technologies that are likely be to crucial in the next decade. Not only will it have 5G connectivity, it will also be able to drive itself.

Chinese car manufacturer Byton considers the car an SUV, a label which might apply in Europe and Asia, but may not stick in the US. The roofline is much lower than a typical American SUV, making it appear more like a wagon. However, the company plans a sedan version sometime after using the same platform. Byton said it would offer the car with two battery sizes: 71 kilowatt-hours, good for 250 miles of range, and 95 kilowatt-hours, able to cover 325 miles. However, the car will also be offered in rear-wheel- or four-wheel-drive, making four potential combinations.