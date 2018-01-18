Anders Bekeken

The Full Electric Byton Concept EV With A Giant Dashboard Display

Geschreven op 18-1-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

The Byton Concept EV was the most interesting electric car announced at CES 2018. It features a giant 49-inch screen that takes up the whole dashboard, an 8-inch touchscreen in the steering wheel, and a whole lot of weird ideas about the future of cars.

This electric car will pack in technologies that are likely be to crucial in the next decade. Not only will it have 5G connectivity, it will also be able to drive itself.

Chinese car manufacturer Byton considers the car an SUV, a label which might apply in Europe and Asia, but may not stick in the US. The roofline is much lower than a typical American SUV, making it appear more like a wagon. However, the company plans a sedan version sometime after using the same platform. Byton said it would offer the car with two battery sizes: 71 kilowatt-hours, good for 250 miles of range, and 95 kilowatt-hours, able to cover 325 miles. However, the car will also be offered in rear-wheel- or four-wheel-drive, making four potential combinations.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (522)
  • Agenda (2.812)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (683)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (422)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.118)
  • Educatie (339)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.817)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (295)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (287)
  • Iets anders (347)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.595)
  • Licht (365)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (165)
  • Milieu (735)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (664)
  • Nederland (15)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (923)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (279)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • The Best All-Electric Cars to Buy in 2018 in The U.S.
  • The Full Electric Byton Concept EV With A Giant Dashboard Display
  • Wonen Zonder Aardgas In De Gemeente Utrecht
  • Animatie Circulaire Economie: Wat Is Circulaire Economie? by Provincie Noord-Brabant
  • Appartementen In Voormalig Postsorteercentrum Jan van Foreest in Dichterswijk in Utrecht
  • Week van de Circulaire Economie: Circulaire Inloop in Social Impact Factory in Utrecht by RIVM
  • Twee Elektrische Iveco Bedrijfswagens Voor Amsterdamse Verhuizer Deudekom
  • Zonnepark Shell Moerdijk Met 50.000 Zonnepanelen op Chemiecomplex in Moerdijk
  • A Decade of Storytelling by The Story of Stuff
  • De Olieworstelaar by Erik van Muiswinkel
  • De Collegereeks Circulaire Economie: Alles Over de Circulaire Economie
  • Toyota e-Palette: An Autonomous, Fully Electric Vehicle – Toyota’s Future Of Mobility
  • World Bio Markets 2018 in Amsterdam: The Biobased Supply Chain
  • De Nieuwe Centrale Bibliotheek Utrecht In Het Voormalige Postkantoor op de Neude in Utrecht
  • De Paardenpoetser by Lebbis
  • Symposium Bestrijdingsmiddelen In Het Milieu: Samenwerken Aan Schoon Drents Water
  • Gemeente Den Haag Kiest Per 1 januari 2019 Voor 100% Duurzame Energie by Eneco en OM
  • Europese Subidie Voor Elektrische Binnenvaartschepen by Port-Liner
  • Zonnepark Zeijen (Ubbena) Op Voormalige Vuilstortplaats Met 2.200 Zonnepanelen in Assen by VON
  • Klimaatmonitor Waterschappen 2016: Op Weg Naar Energieneutraal in 2025 – 32% in 2016

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com