Anders Bekeken

The Full Electric Alcraft GT by Alcraft Motor Company (UK)

Geschreven op 9-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

A new British electric vehicle start-up called Alcraft Motor Company has unveiled an all-electric performance hatchback concept and launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring the vehicle to production. 

Founded by David Alcraft the Alcraft Motor Company, a British-owned vehicle engineering and design business, which sets out to give Britain an electric vehicle brand which is a reflection of its most respected skills and traditions: original but timeless design, great engineering solutions, innovation, a fast-track motorsport mindset and low-volume high-quality vehicles.

Based in the growing Silverstone innovation cluster, they’re developing technologies to meet the growing demands of customers who want cars to be sustainable but exciting, bespoke yet affordable, cutting edge but traditionally crafted. They are passionate about dynamic, design-led, high-tech motoring. Alcraft is looking for like-minded individuals to join our journey and offer some handsome rewards.

Alcraft claims to have signed agreements with several important partners to make the vehicle a reality, like Silverstone-based Delta Motorsport for the powertrain, Continental for safety systems and Michelin for tires.

Their own team is also staffed by auto industry veterans led by David Alcraft, who hired Charles Morgan, previously of Morgan Motor Company, ex-Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders CEO Christopher Macgowan, designer Matt Humphries who also spent time at Morgan, and ex-Toyota, Daewoo and Michelin senior executive Mark Carbery.

The Alcraft GT illustrates what Alcraft is about: a car with an elegant simplicity and understated, timeless good looks. Everything in the GT’s design has a purpose. Structural elements of the vehicle are visible externally: the exposed carbon-fibre B-pillars and roof structure are part of the aesthetic but serve as both a safety structure and a device to create an exceptionally light cabin, with a roof made largely of glass and a wraparound front screen. The cabin design is about what we call “responsible luxury” – leather is used, but not at the expense of weight or a clean, contemporary design.

The Alcraft GT is not another electric supercar. It’s high-performance yet unashamedly practical, a shooting brake-style rear with a slide-out loading platform giving access to a 500-litre luggage area which can accommodate two golf bags. And even with enthusiastic driving it will be able to cover a typical 200-250-mile weekend trip on one charge, with over 300 miles possible. It has been designed and engineered to be either battery-only or equipped with a range-extender. It has also been designed so that it can made as a 2+2 rather than a two-seater.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.725)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (661)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (408)
  • Design (222)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.095)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.743)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (22)
  • Gezondheid (285)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (285)
  • Iets anders (338)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.584)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (162)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (203)
  • Vakantie (74)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (874)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • PuraVita: The FirstEver Cradle to Cradle Gold Certified Fragrance by IFF
  • Royal HaskoningDHV Kiest Voor 500 100% Elektrische Leaseauto’s in Nederland by 2021
  • Jaguar E-Type Zero: The Electric E-Type by Jaguar
  • De Elektrische Jaguar SUV I-Pace Concept: De Eerste Volledig Elektrische Jaguar
  • Uber Start Pilot met 30 Elektrische Nissan Leaf Taxi’s via UberX in Amsterdam
  • Uber Gaat Dieseltaxi’s in Londen Verbieden: Premie Voor Hybride of Elektrische Taxi
  • The Full Electric Alcraft GT by Alcraft Motor Company (UK)
  • CIS Nordhavn Copenhagen International School Covered With Solar Panels by C.F. Møller
  • Paviljoen Circl aan de Zuidas in Amsterdam: Circulair Bouwen by ABN AMRO
  • Windparken Boven de Wadden: Groningen Wil 10 Gigawatt aan Windparken boven Waddeneilanden
  • Het Eerste Elektrische Duurzaam Inspectieschip van Nederland by Provincie Groningen
  • TED Talks: Inside The Mind of a Master Procrastinator by Tim Urban
  • TED Talks: What Makes You Special? by Mariana Atencio at TEDxUniversityofNevada
  • TED Talks: How To Gain Control of Your Free Time by Laura Vanderkam
  • TED Talks: What Moral Decisions Should Driverless Cars Make? by Iyad Rahwan
  • TED Talks: The Era of Blind Faith in Big Data Must End by Cathy O’Neil
  • Het Eerste Cradle to Cradle Viaduct van Nederland: Circulair Viaduct by VolkerWessels
  • Sportcentrum Oudenrijn in Utrecht Voorzien Van 470 Zonnepanelen by New Solar
  • Energiefonds Utrecht: 21 Miljoen Euro voor Energietransitie Utrechtse Bedrijven
  • Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Superfood by Ronnie de Jonge

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com