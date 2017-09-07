Geschreven op 9-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

A new British electric vehicle start-up called Alcraft Motor Company has unveiled an all-electric performance hatchback concept and launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring the vehicle to production.

Founded by David Alcraft the Alcraft Motor Company, a British-owned vehicle engineering and design business, which sets out to give Britain an electric vehicle brand which is a reflection of its most respected skills and traditions: original but timeless design, great engineering solutions, innovation, a fast-track motorsport mindset and low-volume high-quality vehicles.

Based in the growing Silverstone innovation cluster, they’re developing technologies to meet the growing demands of customers who want cars to be sustainable but exciting, bespoke yet affordable, cutting edge but traditionally crafted. They are passionate about dynamic, design-led, high-tech motoring. Alcraft is looking for like-minded individuals to join our journey and offer some handsome rewards.

Alcraft claims to have signed agreements with several important partners to make the vehicle a reality, like Silverstone-based Delta Motorsport for the powertrain, Continental for safety systems and Michelin for tires.

Their own team is also staffed by auto industry veterans led by David Alcraft, who hired Charles Morgan, previously of Morgan Motor Company, ex-Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders CEO Christopher Macgowan, designer Matt Humphries who also spent time at Morgan, and ex-Toyota, Daewoo and Michelin senior executive Mark Carbery.

The Alcraft GT illustrates what Alcraft is about: a car with an elegant simplicity and understated, timeless good looks. Everything in the GT’s design has a purpose. Structural elements of the vehicle are visible externally: the exposed carbon-fibre B-pillars and roof structure are part of the aesthetic but serve as both a safety structure and a device to create an exceptionally light cabin, with a roof made largely of glass and a wraparound front screen. The cabin design is about what we call “responsible luxury” – leather is used, but not at the expense of weight or a clean, contemporary design.

The Alcraft GT is not another electric supercar. It’s high-performance yet unashamedly practical, a shooting brake-style rear with a slide-out loading platform giving access to a 500-litre luggage area which can accommodate two golf bags. And even with enthusiastic driving it will be able to cover a typical 200-250-mile weekend trip on one charge, with over 300 miles possible. It has been designed and engineered to be either battery-only or equipped with a range-extender. It has also been designed so that it can made as a 2+2 rather than a two-seater.