The Float: The Autonomous Car of The Future Concept by Renault and Central Saint Martins

Geschreven op 28-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
A collaborative design competition between Renault and Central Saint Martins unveils a vision of The Car of The Future concept. 

Shown for the first time at designjunction 2017, the competition was part of a challenge by the french-automaker to encourage the students of MA industrial design to think about the future of autonomous, modular cardesign, and how infrastructure and services might support it.

The competition was judged by two of Renault’s senior design team as well as Nick Rhodes, Central Saint Martin’s programme director, product ceramic & industrial designer. The competition was whittled down from 15 students to three semi-finalists over the summer.

Yuchen Cai was announced as the winning student. Cai created ‘the float’, a vision of a car that will provide a new way of connecting with people, a new form of mobility and portrays an idea of how drivers can be more open and social to the outside world as autonomy becomes ever popular. named ‘the float’, due to its form and function, Cai’s vision of the vehicle of the future looks like a bubble when in transit. rather than moving on wheels, the vehicle uses magnetic levitation (maglev) technology. Made with transparent glass on the exterior and with silver seats, it has a futuristic design aesthetic. The concept of the design is based around the car becoming more of a social space. In cai’s design, the car of the future provides a new way of connecting with people through tessellation, connecting with the outside world more thanks to the application of large swathes of glass and will also be non-directional with the ability to move in any direction at any time without the need to turn around.

See also: De Elektrische Renault SYMBIOZ: De Toekomstvisie tot 2030 by Renault –Renault Falcon Truck: Een Laboratorium op Wielen by Renault – Renault Full Electric Kangoo, Fluence, Zoe en Twizy Zero-Emission – De 100% elektrische Renault Kangoo Be Bop – Renault kiest voor de 100% elektrische auto en stopt met hybride auto’s

