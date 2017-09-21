Geschreven op 21-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Vattenfall, IKEA en acht andere grote internationale bedrijven bundelen hun krachten in een initiatief om de transitie naar elektrische voertuigen te stimuleren.

Het initiatief EV100 van The Climate Group, beoogt elektrische voertuigen het nieuwe normaal te maken. Het initiatief is op 19 september in New York gelanceerd tijdens de Climate Week NYC.

De eerste tien bedrijven die meedoen met het initiatief EV100 van The Climate Group zijn, behalve Vattenfall en IKEA, Unilever, computerfabrikant HP, het Californische energiebedrijf PG&E, Deutsche Post DHL, Leaseplan, de Duitse detail- en groothandelsgroep Metro AG, Chinese zoekmachine Baidu en luchthaven Heathrow.

De bedrijven beloven dat 100 procent van de personenauto’s in 2030, inclusief alle leaseauto’s, elektrisch aangedreven zal zijn. Vrachtwagens tussen de 3,5 en 7,5 ton moeten voor 50 procent volledig elektrisch zijn. De helft van de auto’s op de weg is in het bezit van bedrijven.

Als er een taxi wordt besteld of een auto wordt gehuurd zal dit een elektrische variant moeten zijn. Verder beloven de bedrijven werk te maken van het inrichten van infrastructuur zoals het plaatsen van voldoende laadpalen. Tenslotte zullen medewerkers actief worden ingelicht over de mogelijkheden van elektrisch rijden. De kosten voor de overstap van een benzine of dieselauto naar een elektrische auto zullen gedeeltelijk door de bedrijven worden betaald.

Hierbij nog wat suggesties voor The Climate Group om nog wat soortgelijk initiatieven te ontwikkelen. Ik denk daarbij aan The EB100: World’s Biggest Shipping Companies Are Going Electric en The EA100: World’s Biggest Airlines are Going Electric om er maar eens twee te noemen. Verder valt er vast wel iets te doen met de grootste constructiebedrijven in de wereld: The EC100 en de grooteste internet bedrijven in de wereld: The EI100.

The Climate Group is developing EV100 campaign designed to fast-track the uptake of electric vehicles (EV) and infrastructure. A new business initiative presented at Climate Week NYC that leverages corporate leadership as a crucial catalyst for building market demand and to establish electro-mobility as a mainstream transport solution.

It will do so by providing a global platform for companies to publicly commit to EV uptake across their influence areas, reduce investment cost through best practice sharing, and engage in dialogue with governments and other related stakeholders to collaboratively address the remaining barriers.

Baidu, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Heathrow Airport, HP., IKEA Group, LeasePlan, METRO, PG&E, Unilever, Vattenfall are the 10 first members of EV100, the only initiative of its kind to encourage global business commitments on electric transport, with members swapping their large diesel/petrol vehicle fleets to electric vehicle fleets and/or installing electric battery charging infrastructure by 2030.

Together, EV100 members will send a strong market signal that there is mass demand for electric vehicles by 2030 or before, well ahead of current forecasts for global uptake. By setting out their future EV purchasing requirements on an ambitions timescale, these big purchasers can drive mass roll-out, reduce costs, and make electric cars more rapidly affordable for everyone around the world.

Transport is the fastest-growing contributor to climate change. Currently accounting for 23% of energy-related CO2 emissions, and with pressure expected to increase especially in emerging economies, it threatens to undermine global progress towards keeping us on a below 2 degrees Celsius trajectory.

Electro-mobility offers a major solution to this problem, as well as important co-benefits such as curbing transport-related air and noise pollution. Through their investment decisions as well as their influence on staff, customers and supply chains, companies can play a major role in driving EV uptake – a potential that has not yet been fully leveraged.

Increasing numbers of companies are already looking into electro-mobility as part of their strategies to achieve science-based climate targets. In doing so, they reap the early mover advantage of innovating new business models and the associated benefits in terms of brand image, staff and customer satisfaction. They become part of the early group shaping the market development and will be well ahead of the curve when legislation such as zero emissions policies in cities comes into play.

