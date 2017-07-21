Geschreven op 21-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The Energy Observer, the solar-, wind-, and hydrogen-powered catamaran set sail to visit 50 countries over the course of six years.

Solar panels on the top of the Energy Observer and two vertical axis wind turbines harness the power of the wind aren’t the only energy sources that make this vessel self-sufficient. The boat is able to generate hydrogen from seawater thanks to an electrolysis system. That hydrogen, stored in tanks, will help the Energy Observer glide through the waves emissions-free.

The Energy Observer project was started by French offshore racer Victorien Erussard, accompanied by French explorer and filmmaker Jérôme Delafosse.

