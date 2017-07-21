The Energy Observer: The Solar, Wind and Hydrogen Powered Catamaran Sets Sail to 50 CountriesGeschreven op 21-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
The Energy Observer, the solar-, wind-, and hydrogen-powered catamaran set sail to visit 50 countries over the course of six years.
Solar panels on the top of the Energy Observer and two vertical axis wind turbines harness the power of the wind aren’t the only energy sources that make this vessel self-sufficient. The boat is able to generate hydrogen from seawater thanks to an electrolysis system. That hydrogen, stored in tanks, will help the Energy Observer glide through the waves emissions-free.
The Energy Observer project was started by French offshore racer Victorien Erussard, accompanied by French explorer and filmmaker Jérôme Delafosse.
See also: The World’s Biggest Solar Powered Zero Emission Boat: PlanetSolar Around The World With Solar – The SoelCat 12 Electric Catamaran with Solar Panels by Soel Yachts – The WWF Solar Boat: Campaña Embárcate by WWF Spain – Solar Impulse HB-SIA Flying on Solar: International Flight Le Bourget Paris – Payerne Switzerland
Erik van Erne zegt:
21 juli 2017 om 15:25 | Permalink
Energy Observer: Embarquez pour l’Odyssée du futur
Erik van Erne zegt:
21 juli 2017 om 15:26 | Permalink
Green powered boat: Energy Observer to use all clean energy to sail around the globe.
A self-sufficient boat run entirely on emission-free energy is set to embark on its maiden voyage around the world. Eco Watch reports that the Energy Observer is a multi-hulled catamaran and former racing vessel, that’s being converted into a green vessel.
It will be equipped with 130 square meters of solar panels, two vertical axis wind turbines, and two reversible electric motors. The vessel will also be fitted with electrolysis equipment to produce hydrogen from seawater.
Its green technology allows the boat to run on solar and wind power during the day. At night, or when there is no sun or wind, stored hydrogen will be used to power the boat’s fuel cells.
The 4.2 million euro green powered boat Energy Observer will begin a six-year-long journey in spring, stopping in 50 countries and 101 ports of call as it circumnavigates the globe.