Geschreven op 6-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The Einrinde T-pod is an electric, self-driving vehicle that can be remotely controlled by drivers, set for prototype testing in 2017 followed by international distribution. In addition to the T-pod, Einrinde is developing a remote driving system, charging stations and an infrastructure that will make the system the most pioneering of its kind.

Each T-pod is 23 feet (7 meters) in length and can hold 15 standard pallets, for a total weight of 20 tons when full. The pods will be able to travel 124 miles on a single charge.

By 2020 Einrinde plans to have 200 T-Pods operating on a route between the cities of Gothenburg and Helsingborg in Sweden, moving 2 million pallets of goods per year.

This is not a company, it’s a movement. Einride is installing the world’s first completely emission-free, road-based transportation system with the help of the T-pod

