Geschreven op 13-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Campion Marine, Canada’s largest fiberglass boat builder, has launched their new Chase 550 bow rider powered by the world’s first 180 horsepower electric outboard engine designed by ReGen Nautic USA Inc.

At 45 kilos, the engine weighs about a quarter of the traditional gas-powered outboard. The engine is extremely quiet. At top speed, the loudest noise is the sound of waves splashing on the boat.