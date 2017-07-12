Geschreven op 14-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

K Line’s new ship, a car-carrier named Drive Green Highway, integrates advanced energy-efficient technologies and design improvements to reduce its impact on the environment.

It is the first of eight similar vessels that will be built under K Line’s Drive Green Project was launched in Nagasu Port in Kumamoto, a coastal city in southern Japan.

Drive Green Highway uses its sheer size to improve its emissions efficiency. The vessel is 200 meters long, 37.5 meters wide and uses an improved design that enables it to carry up to 7,500 passenger vehicles at once. Drive Green Highway integrates among the world’s most advanced environmentally friendly and energy-saving technologies. These range from its greenhouse gas suppression systems in its engines to Solar Frontier’s CIS solar panels on its decks.

Combing the advantages of its design and technology improvements, Drive Green Highway will emit 25% less carbon-dioxide (CO2), 50% less nitrogen-oxide (NOx) and 90% less sulfur-oxide (SOx) per vehicle transported. Contributing to Drive Green Highway’s energy efficiency is one of the largest solar energy systems on any ship in the world. More than 900 of Solar Frontier’s CIS solar panels have been installed on Green Drive Highway’s top deck, totaling 150 kilowatt-peak of electricity generating capacity. The electricity generated by these solar panels will be used to power all LED lighting on the vehicle decks.

See also: Zero-Emission Container Feeder Vessel: A Hydrogen Powered Ship by DNV GL Maritime Services – Future of The Fjords: A Ground Breaking Zero Emission Electric Passenger Vessel – De Elfrida: ‘s Werelds Eerste Elektrich Aangedreven Werkschip voor Visteelt in Noorwegen – De Ampere: ’s Werelds Eerste Elektrische Veerboot in Gebruik Genomen in Noorwegen – The YARA Birkeland Zero Emission Vessel: World’s First Fully Electric Autonomous Container Ship – The Peace Boat Ecoship Project: The World’s Greenest Cruise Ship Will Sail in 2020 – De Ecolution, Het Duurzame Zeilschip by Wubbo Ockels – Fairtransport: Zeilend vrachtschip “De schoenerbrik Tres Hombres” – The World’s Biggest Solar Powered Zero Emission Boat: PlanetSolar – Freedom Ship: The Floating City – Lilypads: De drijvende stad Ecopolis ! – Unbelievable Floating Architectural Structures of The Future