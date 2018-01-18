Geschreven op 18-1-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

2018 will be the year of electric cars. Some manufacturers will go nationwide in the U.S. with their EVs. For the first time there will be competitors for the Tesla Model X in the market.

Representing The Best All-Electric Cars You May Consider Buying in 2018.

01: 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Range-238 miles, Battery pack-60 kw/h

02: The Second Generation Volkswagen e-Golf Range-125 miles, Battery pack-36 kw/h

03: 2017 Renault Zoe Range-186 miles, Z.E. 40 battery pack-43 kw/h

04: The Second Generation Nissan Leaf Range-150 miles, Battery pack-40 kw/h

05: Tesla Model S Available models: 75D-battery pack-75 kw/h, range-259 miles; 100D- battery pack-100 kw/h, range-335 miles; P100D-battery pack-100 kw/h, range-315 miles, 0-60 mph in 2.5 sec

06: Tesla Model X Available models: 75D-battery pack-75 kw/h, range-237 miles; 100D- battery pack-100 kw/h, range-295 miles; P100D- battery pack-100 kw/h, range-289 miles, 0-60 mph in 2.9 sec

07: Jaguar I-Pace Range-220+ miles, Battery pack-90 kw/h, 0-60 mph in 4 sec

08: Audi E-tron Quattro Range-250+ miles, Battery pack-95 kw/h