The Recycled Battery Powered Train by VivarailGeschreven op 30-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
The future of trains? With many train lines in the U.K. not electrified, we still run diesel powered rolling stock. Noisy and dirty.
Earlier this year we took a gentle trip on an experimental battery powered train produced by an innovative company called Vivarail.
They have started developing a simple solution to this problem, recycled battery trains.
See also: The Online Electric Vehicle: Amusement Park Train in Seoul – The Online Electric Vehicle: Amusement Park Train in Seoul – China’s High Speed Train Full Documentary: The Shanghai Maglev The Fastest Train in the World – California High-Speed Train Rail System – T-Flight One Belt, One Road Plan: China’s Supersonic Flying Train Would Reach 4000 km/h – The Chinese Bullet Train that Never Stops at a Station by Chen Jianjun – Renewable Energy in Indian Railways: Solar Panels On 250 Trains in India by Indian Railways
Erik van Erne zegt:
30 november 2017 om 10:04 | Permalink
Vivarail announces grant to develop new battery train
Vivarail, the designers and manufacturers of the Class 230 DEMU announced a new investment to develop their ground-breaking battery D-Train.
The Accelerating Innovation in Rail grant competition is run by Innovate UK and Vivarail’s success recognises the huge strides the company has already made in developing battery technology for the rail industry.
Vivarail is on track to be the first UK manufacturer to build production battery trains. Currently the company forecast battery trains ready for service can be delivered from early 2018. The company has been able to move so quickly due to the modular build of the D-Train. Each train needs 750 volts of power which can be supplied in a variety of ways: Battery – DMU (as per the Class 230 prototype now approved for mainline passenger service) – EMU. Or as a hybrid version.