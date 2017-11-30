Anders Bekeken

The Recycled Battery Powered Train by Vivarail

Geschreven op 30-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

The future of trains? With many train lines in the U.K. not electrified, we still run diesel powered rolling stock. Noisy and dirty.

Earlier this year we took a gentle trip on an experimental battery powered train produced by an innovative company called Vivarail.

They have started developing a simple solution to this problem, recycled battery trains. 

See also: The Online Electric Vehicle: Amusement Park Train in Seoul – The Online Electric Vehicle: Amusement Park Train in Seoul – China’s High Speed Train Full Documentary: The Shanghai Maglev The Fastest Train in the World – California High-Speed Train Rail System – T-Flight One Belt, One Road Plan: China’s Supersonic Flying Train Would Reach 4000 km/h – The Chinese Bullet Train that Never Stops at a Station by Chen Jianjun – Renewable Energy in Indian Railways: Solar Panels On 250 Trains in India by Indian Railways

1 Reactie »

Één Reactie

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    30 november 2017 om 10:04 | Permalink

    Vivarail announces grant to develop new battery train

    Vivarail, the designers and manufacturers of the Class 230 DEMU announced a new investment to develop their ground-breaking battery D-Train.

    The Accelerating Innovation in Rail grant competition is run by Innovate UK and Vivarail’s success recognises the huge strides the company has already made in developing battery technology for the rail industry.

    Vivarail is on track to be the first UK manufacturer to build production battery trains. Currently the company forecast battery trains ready for service can be delivered from early 2018. The company has been able to move so quickly due to the modular build of the D-Train. Each train needs 750 volts of power which can be supplied in a variety of ways: Battery – DMU (as per the Class 230 prototype now approved for mainline passenger service) – EMU. Or as a hybrid version.

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.784)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (679)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (418)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.112)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.796)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (293)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (287)
  • Iets anders (345)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.594)
  • Licht (358)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (164)
  • Milieu (734)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (661)
  • Nederland (12)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (113)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (206)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (916)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (277)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Elektrische MidiBussen Voor Concessie Connexxion Noord-Holland Noord by VDL en BYD
  • Energiebesparen Doe Je Nu Campagne 2018 by EZK en BZK
  • Global Warning: Arctic Melt by CNN
  • De Energieneutrale Rijksweg N33 Midden tussen Zuidbroek en Appingedam
  • Zonnepark en Batterij-Opslag Sint Eustatius Voorziet Hele Eiland van Duurzame Energie
  • De Elektrische e-Vito Bestelbus by Mercedes-Benz Vans
  • De Eerste Energieneutrale KwikFit Garage van Nederland Opent in 2018 in Utrecht
  • Duurzaam Cradle to Cradle Mortuarium met BREEAM Outstanding op Schiphol Airport
  • The Recycled Battery Powered Train by Vivarail
  • GO!-NH Accelerator: Duurzame Mobiliteit 2018 by Provincie Noord-Holland en Innomics
  • Groenten en Fruit Duurder Door Hoger BTW-Tarief: Zeg Nee en Steun foodwatch
  • Lokale Energie Monitor 2017: Samen Energie Opwekken Populair by Hier Opgewekt
  • Ontwerpwedstrijd Het Groenste Schoolplein van Overijssel 2018 by Provincie Overijssel
  • The Forbidden City Ozersk Documentary: City 40 Deep in The Heart of Russia
  • Zonnedak Home Center Wolvega met 15.000 Zonnepanelen by GroenLeven
  • Zonnepark Torenweg in Middelburg met 55.000 Zonnepanelen by GroenLeven
  • Zonnepark Scaldia in Vlissingen en Borssele met 220.000 Zonnepanelen by Solarfields
  • EverUse Circulaire IsolatiePlaat van Papierafval met Cradle to Cradle Bronze Certificate by EverUse
  • TED Talk: This Country Isn’t Just Carbon Neutral, It’s Carbon Negative by Tshering Tobgay
  • Bijeenkomst Wind op Land: Briljante Mislukkingen

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com