Geschreven op 13-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Mooi. Een nieuwe elektrische auto voor de Chinese markt. De Baojun E100 is een micro EV waar General Motors zich mee heeft bemoeid.

Baojun is een Chinees budgetmerk dat in 2010 voortkwam uit een joint-venture van General Motors met SAIC Motor.

De joint-venture, SAIC-GM-Wuling, schoof Baojun naar voren als budget-alternatief voor modellen van General Motors en Buick.

China is pushing automakers to sell as many electric cars as possible in order to keep their place in what is now the largest car market in the world. To get its share of the market, GM’s Chinese joint-venture decided to go down market with an cheap electric car.

The Baojun E100 electric city care is made by the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint-venture. With a length of 2,488 mm , a width of 1,506 mm and a height of 1,670 mm this is a very small two-seater. It is equipped with a 29 kW electric motor and its battery pack enables 155 km of range.

Baojun is introducing the E100 only in regions with aggressive incentives for zero-emission vehicles.