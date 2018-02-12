Geschreven op 12-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Unique. The world’s first all-electric stretched Tesla Model S: the Remetz Tesla S Hearse.

Modern funeral transportation for a stylish, eco-friendly and silent farewell. Van der Lans & Busscher Staatsievervoer in The Hague uses the car for funerals.

RemetzCar transforms the electric sportscar Tesla into a stylish funeral carriage. The zero-emission sedan seems to be the perfect car for a sustainable hearse during a funeral service. The powerful but elegant E-hearse guarantees a environment friendly and quiet ceremony.

With the design of the Remetz Tesla S Hearse they paid extra attention to the original lines of the Tesla Model S to keep its sporty character. The newest technologies in terms of innovation, electric mobility and aluminum body work go hand in hand with authentic aesthetic craftmanship. With its perfectly finished final touch’, this first fully electric Tesla hearse is a true treasure.

The Tesla hearse is not just awesome for its novelty, hot Tesla branding and tech, and interesting look. It’s also something is interesting to highlight as Model 3 production rises, as the world starts to shift in a much bigger way to electric transport, and as we speed up the move away from polluting vehicles that cause innumerable premature deaths. The world is changing, and the leaders of that change deserve a spotlight.

The hearse also presents an interesting representation of what this shift means. As with all things in this world, if there is a “birth” or a beginning, there’s a death or ending. We are transitioning from thousands of years of burning stuff for energy and transport to an era of driving on sunshine and wind. A quieter, safer, more peaceful, and healthier future is on our doorstep, but that also means saying goodbye to giants of yesteryear. And what better way to do so than with a Tesla hearse.

