Ten All-New Electric Cars that Want to be Better than Tesla by Automotive Territory

Geschreven op 8-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Have you missed the new releases of electric cars? Well, your wait is over, because we have a whole lineup of the latest all-new EVs that came out fresh of the fast growing electric oven.

Get excited to witness the fastest accelerating automobile of all time from Rimac, beautiful and practical SUV from Jaguar, affordable crossover from Hyundai and many more purely electric, zero-emission newcomers!

Cars featured in this video: Rimac Concept Two – Porsche Mission E Cross TurismoJaguar i-PaceHyundai Kona ElectricVW I.D. VIZZION Electric – Cupra e-Racer – Techrules Ren RS – Audi e-Tron – Aspark Owl – Kia Niro

