Tata Tiago EV Electric Car by Tata Motors Launched at Low Carbon Emission Vehicles Show

Geschreven op 1-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Tata Motors is working on a range of electric cars for global as well as Indian markets. Tata has unveiled the Tata Tiago electric concept car at the LCV2017 (Low Carbon Emission Vehicles show) in Millbrook, UK.

The Tata Tiago EV can sprint from 0-100 km/h in less than 11 seconds in sports mode. The car can go 100 km on a single charge. Weighing 1040 kg, the car can achieve a top speed of 135 km/h. The all-electric variant of the Tiago uses an 85 kW motor that churns out 200 Nm of torque. The EV is offered with front wheel drive and does not have a gearbox as we know it and like all electric vehicles will be driven through a single-speed gearbox.

The Tata Tiago EV is expected to be launched in international markets in 2018. Tata Motors is expected to take another year before bringing this electric vehicle for Indian market. A possible debut at the Delhi Auto Expo 2018 can’t be ignored.

See also: De 100% Elektrische Tata Indica Vista EV uit India by Tata – Tata Electric Bus Lineup: The Electric Hydrogen Fuell Cell Starbus by Tata – Tatá, Tatá, Tatá: De Tata Air Car – De goedkoopste auto ter wereld: de Tata Nano en de Tata Nano EV – Tata Nano Test Drive: Amazingly Good and Amazingly Cheap – Tata Steel IJmuiden Gaat 80.000 Zonnepanelen Plaatsen op Daken van het Fabriekscomplex – De 100% Elektrische Reva uit India by Mahindra – India’s Government Orders 10,000 Electric Cars by Tata Motors: New Cars in India Electric by 2030

