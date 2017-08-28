Geschreven op 28-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Postal service and courier company Royal Mail in the UK, unveiled a new electric truck made by Arrival. The company is starting a trial today with three versions of the vehicle to transport packages between its mail and distribution centres around London. Arrival, formerly known as Charge Auto, built the trucks at their new factory in Banbury.

The limited trial, taking place for one year, will use nine prototype trucks from Banbury-based Arrival. The firm is owned by the creators of the ambitious autonomous racing series Roborace. The trucks are built using a revolutionary ultra-lightweight composite materials that significantly reduce the weight of the vehicle and by combining this technology with Arrival’s custom built hardware, including power electronics and motors, the cost of operating has been reduced by more than 50%.

The 3.5, 6, and 7.5 tonne trucks will be used in London – operating out of the Mount Pleasant depot – to move packages between mail distribution centres in the city and the local area. The Royal Mail has a fleet of around 49,000 vehicles.

