From April 2019, the Danish municipality of Roskilde intends to completely convert to buses powered by electricity. Twenty electric buses will service all the internal bus routes in Roskilde.

This will make Roskilde the first municipality in Denmark to take this step.

The buses are being manufactured by the Chinese company Yutong, based in in Zhengzhou, China, the world’s largest producer of battery-driven buses, and they will be run by Umove Øst. In support of the new fleet Umove Øst, will construct a new maintenance depot focused on the skills and equipment required for the new electric buses along with new charging stations for the buses.

The new buses are not expected to cost any more than the present ones. This is partly because the municipality has kept prices down by allowing Umove Øst to use diesel buses when the new buses break down without being fined. In that way, the company does not have to keep a stock of extra electric buses ready.

