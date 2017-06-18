Geschreven op 18-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Vandaag is vanaf Schiphol een nieuw ontwikkeld prototype van een Group Rapid Transit (GRT) voertuig vertrokken, geschikt om autonoom, zonder interventie van een chauffeur, passagiers te vervoeren.

Het GRT-voertuig is een creatie van het Utrechtse tech-bedrijf 2getthere, gespecialiseerd in de ontwikkeling van oplossingen op het gebied van autonoom vervoer.

Het derde generatie voertuig wordt ingezet bij demonstraties op verschillende locaties in Singapore, waaronder het Kim Chuan Depot (KCD) en Nanyang Technical University.

De nieuwe GRT is ontworpen door de vermaarde ontwerpstudie Zagato uit Milaan (bekend van unieke auto-ontwerpen voor Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Ferrari en Aston Martin). Met een lengte van 6 meter, breedte van 2,1 meter en hoogte van 2,8 meter passen er in totaal 24 passagiers in het voertuig. Het nieuwe GRT-voertuig is gebaseerd op de nieuwste technologische ontwikkelingen; zo laden de batterijen van 30% naar 80% op in 10 minuten.

Daarnaast zal het voertuig straks ook in Nederland gaan rijden: 2getthere is namelijk ook het bedrijf achter de Parkshuttle in Capelle aan den IJssel. Die samenwerking werd eerder dit jaar verlengd, waarbij de inzet van de nieuwe GRT een wereldprimeur betekent: het eerste volledig autonome systeem op de openbare weg in Nederland.

Autonome vervoeroplossingen op basis van door 2getthere ontwikkelde technologie en systemen zijn naast milieuvriendelijk ook zeer kostenefficiënt. Ten opzichte van traditionele oplossingen (bijvoorbeeld monorail) kunnen besparingen gerealiseerd worden van 50% op infrastructuur en onderhoud. Om die reden zijn zelfrijdende vervoerssystemen zeer geschikt voor middelgrote luchthavens, bedrijfscampussen (tot 50.000 werknemers) en entertainment parken.

From 2018 2getthere’s autonomous ParkShuttle in the city of Capelle aan den IJssel will be transformed in the world’s first autonomous system operating on public roads without safety driver or steward. This world first, follows the first autonomous vehicle pilot (Schiphol Airport, 1997), the first urban autonomous vehicle application (Capelle aan den IJssel, 1999), the first mixed traffic demonstration with an autonomous vehicle (Delft, 2004) and the world’s first Personal Rapid Transit system (Masdar City, 2010).

Het is de bedoeling dat de nieuwe GRT in de toekomst zal worden ingezet in Dubai, waar 2getthere een groot contract heeft binnengesleept voor autonoom openbaar vervoer naar Bluewaters Island.

Dutch technology firm 2getthere has been awarded the contract to deliver a new automated vehicle system in Dubai that will link new waterfront lifestyle destination Bluewaters with the city’s network of metro stations. The innovative new transport system will have a capacity of 5,000 people per hour per direction, with the automated vehicle connection between Bluewaters and the metro set to become the largest of its kind in the world and is considered an example of the future of autonomous transport solutions.

Home to Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel in the world, Bluewaters is a destination under construction 500 metres off the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) coastline, opposite The Beach and near Dubai Marina, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The island is a colourful beacon adorning the city’s spectacular coastline and skyline, with a collection of townhouses, penthouses and apartments; retail and dining experiences and two hotels, linked to the shore by a multi-modal transport system ensuring easy access to the island.