New Wheel Concept For Electric Vehicles: Turns The Conventional Wheel Inside Out by Continental

Geschreven op 12-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
The New Wheel Concept has been designed especially with electric vehicles in mind. The corrosion-free brake discs are made of aluminum and therefore provide for a constant friction surface condition. An important prerequisite for electric vehicles, where friction brakes are not constantly in use.

With its innovative design it offers a larger friction radius resulting in smaller and lighter calipers, contributing to lower emissions and a reduction in fine particles. Designed to push efficiency to the limits.

For the first time, Continental introduces an innovative wheel and braking concept for electric vehicles. New division between wheel and axle: Continental presents the New Wheel Concept, which optimizes the braking system specifically of the electric vehicle (EV). The design enables the use of a large aluminum brake disk and solves the problem of bad braking performance due to corroded brake disks. The dual New Wheel Concept also reduces the weight of the wheel and brake and reduces service costs due to a lifetime brake disk and an easy brake pad change.

See also: The Vision: De Perfecte Duurzame Autoband van de Toekomst by Michelin – De Autoband van de Toekomst: De BHO3 Autoband die Energie Opwekt by Good Year –Microplastics van Autobanden Slecht voor het Milieu: Autobandengruis Grote Milieuvervuiler – Verkeer en Waterstaat start Campagne De Nieuwe Band – Het Energielabel voor Autobanden – De Stille Band: De Nieuwe Band – 11 Outrageous Future Tires

