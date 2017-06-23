Geschreven op 16-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

London Taxi Company becomes LEVC – the London EV Company – to support its global vision to become the urban commercial vehicle provider of choice.

New product, new name and new logo signal global ambitions as London Electric Vehicle Company transforms.

Ambitious commercial vehicle strategy beginning with the electric Taxi, followed by an electric LCV, based on eCity technology. TX announced as the taxi model name as the final production design is presented in London for the first time. Drivers of the new electric TX will save on average £100 per week in fuel with no separate battery leasing.

Alongside the unveiling of the new name and brand logo, LEVC also revealed the final version of the new London Taxi – the TX – and its eCity technology comprising of an advanced battery electric powertrain with a small petrol generator. Applied to the all-new electric TX, the technology allows for a range of over 400 miles including well over 70 miles range with zero emissions.

Due to launch in London later this year, LEVC is finalising its quality and testing regime for the TX which has taken it to the extreme heat of the Arizona desert and freezing temperatures in the Arctic Circle. See The Electric Taxi

LEVC announces its first major international order and appoints Rotterdam Mobility Centre (RMC) as the importer for the Netherlands with an initial order for 225 vehicles. The TX order book opens on 1st August 2017 commencing with drivers who have registered an interest.

Richard Gordon, Commercial Director at The London Taxi Company, talks the upcoming extended-range electric taxis The London Taxi Company is bringing to London, UK. This presentation was given at EV-Box’s rEVolution 2017 event.

