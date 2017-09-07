Anders Bekeken

Jaguar E-Type Zero: The Electric E-Type by Jaguar

Geschreven op 9-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Introducing E-type Zero a Series 1.5 Roadster fitted with a bespoke electric powertrain.

E-type Zero is totally original in specification, driving and handling like an original Jaguar E-type but with a 21st century state-of-the-art electric motor and modified instrumentation.

The E-type Zero is 46kg lighter than the original E-type, E-type Zero achieves 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds, with a 40 kWh battery delivering a range of 270km on a single charge.

The E-type is widely considered to be an icon of the car industry, and was manufactured by Jaguar between 1961 and 1975. When it was released, Italian race car driver Enzo Ferrari described it as “the most beautiful car in the world”.

Because of its iconic status, Jaguar was keen to keep the model as close to the original as possible – in both appearance and performance. The electric powertrain installed is of a similar weight and size to a petrol engine, meaning that the car’s design – including its breaks and suspension – has not had to be changed.

