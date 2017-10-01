Anders Bekeken

India’s Government Orders 10,000 Electric Cars by Tata Motors: New Cars in India Electric by 2030

Geschreven op 1-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

The government of India has agreed to purchase 10,000 new electric vehicles from India’s Tata Motors as part of a bid to replace the diesel-, petrol- and gas-powered cars currently used by government agencies.

Tata Motors will supply the electric vehicles (EVs) in two phases with 500 electric cars in the first phase in November 2017 and the remaining 9,500 electric vehicles in the second phase. This purchase agreement will play out over the next 3 to 4 years.

Although the purchase of 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) is certainly nice, we have to remember that India’s government is massive and they have more than 500,000 vehicles in use by various government agencies in the country.

India wants to promote the use of electric vehicles to curb carbon emissions and energy demand. The federal think tank in May laid out a 15-year roadmap for electrifying all new vehicles by 2030 and limiting the registration of petrol and diesel cars.

See also: Renewable Energy in Indian Railways: Solar Panels On 250 Trains in India by Indian Railways – India LED Straatverlichting: Alle Straatverlichting in India in 2 Jaar Vervangen door LED – India 200 GigaWatt Solar-Power in 2050 – India’s Solar Power House: Documentary by BBC

De 100% Elektrische Reva uit India by Mahindra – De 100% Elektrische Tata Indica Vista EV uit India by Tata – Tata Electric Bus Lineup: The Electric Hydrogen Fuell Cell Starbus by Tata – Tatá, Tatá, Tatá: De Tata Air Car – De goedkoopste auto ter wereld: de Tata Nano en de Tata Nano EV – Tata Nano Test Drive: Amazingly Good and Amazingly Cheap – Tata Steel IJmuiden Gaat 80.000 Zonnepanelen Plaatsen op Daken van het Fabriekscomplex – Tata Tiago EV Electric Car by Tata Motors

1 Reactie »

Één Reactie

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    1 oktober 2017 om 13:27 | Permalink

    India’s Government: Electric Bikes Likely to Hit India in Next 6 Months

    See also: The Spero e100: India’s First Crowdfunded Eco-Friendly Electric Bike

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.756)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (669)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (410)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.103)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.765)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (288)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (286)
  • Iets anders (340)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.588)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (163)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (656)
  • Nederland (12)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (205)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (902)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (275)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Before the Flood by Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Tata Tiago EV Electric Car by Tata Motors Launched at Low Carbon Emission Vehicles Show
  • The Spero e100: India’s First Crowdfunded Eco-Friendly Electric Bike
  • India’s Government Orders 10,000 Electric Cars by Tata Motors: New Cars in India Electric by 2030
  • The Future Supercontinent Documentary
  • Groene Mient in de Vruchtenbuurt in Den Haag: 33 Energieneutrale Woningen Met 1 Binnentuin
  • Brochure Kostbaar Water: Waarom Investeren In Gezonde Watersystemen Loont
  • Top 10 Small Electric Cars You Would Love to See
  • U15 Viert Het 5-jarig Jubileum: Lustrumboek Vijf jaar Duurzame Mobiliteit in Utrecht
  • Offshore WIND Conference 2017 in Amsterdam: Europe’s Leading Offshore Energy Event
  • TED Talks: How To Make Healthy Eating Unbelievably Easy by Luke Durward
  • Wereldmeisjesdag op 11 Oktober: Koop GirlPower en Steun Plan Nederland
  • MVO-Manager van het Jaar 2017: De Finalisten Geanne van Arkel, Niels Geenhuizen en Tanja Groenendaal
  • The Float: The Autonomous Car of The Future Concept by Renault and Central Saint Martins
  • Top 10 All-New Electric Cars to Go on Sale in 2018-2019 by Automotive Territory
  • A Fleet of 25 Full Electric Volvo 7900 Buses for Tide Buss in Trondheim, Norway
  • The James Dyson Award 2017: Top 20 Designs Announced
  • The Full Electric Battery Powered Plane by EasyJet and Wright Electric
  • Acht tot Twaalf Windmolens en Drie Zonne-Energieparken by Energiek Beuningen
  • De Slag om Miniwind en Kleine Windmolens in Nederland: Handreiking en Afvinklijst by NWEA

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com