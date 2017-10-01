Geschreven op 1-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The government of India has agreed to purchase 10,000 new electric vehicles from India’s Tata Motors as part of a bid to replace the diesel-, petrol- and gas-powered cars currently used by government agencies.

Tata Motors will supply the electric vehicles (EVs) in two phases with 500 electric cars in the first phase in November 2017 and the remaining 9,500 electric vehicles in the second phase. This purchase agreement will play out over the next 3 to 4 years.

Although the purchase of 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) is certainly nice, we have to remember that India’s government is massive and they have more than 500,000 vehicles in use by various government agencies in the country.

India wants to promote the use of electric vehicles to curb carbon emissions and energy demand. The federal think tank in May laid out a 15-year roadmap for electrifying all new vehicles by 2030 and limiting the registration of petrol and diesel cars.

