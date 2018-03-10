Anders Bekeken

Hyundai Kite IED: An Electric Dune Buggy That Converts Into A Jet Ski by Hyundai

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Hyundai unveiled the Hyundai Kite, an electric two-seater lightweight dune buggy, which converts into a single-seater jet ski: the Hyundai Kite IED.

The project is a collaboration between the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) and Hyundai’s Design Centre in Europe.

The Hyundai Kite is a doorless, roofless and windowless vehicle that can drive both on streets and over water. It consist of a monocoque chassis with a length of 3,745 mm and a height of 1,455 mm. Its surfaces interlace, creating a continuum of twists and intersections. The designers aimed to reduce barriers between the exterior and interior to create a functional and fun car. The lines convey an idea of floating and freedom, connecting to the idea of spending leisure time near the water.

In both configurations the vehicle is equipped with electric propulsion, with four brushless engines placed inside the wheels and a water jet turbine for travelling on water. The Hyundai Kite’s human-car interaction will be controlled by the user’s mobile phone to offer customers intuitive control over all the car’s functions

