Geschreven op 10-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

The Oxygene tire is Goodyear’s latest concept tire and has been introduced at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show 2018.

It quite literally brings the future of mobility to life as a visionary solution for cleaner, more convenient, safer and more sustainable urban mobility.

This 3D-printed, recycled rubber outer body, concept wheel from Goodyear uses living moss, that grows inside its sidewall, to absorb moisture from the road, before converting it into oxygen through photosynthesis. The wheel’s open structure and tyre tread allow it to absorb and circulate moisture and water from the road surface. Light reaches the moss through a transparent cover, allowing photosynthesis to occur and therefore releasing oxygen into the air. By converting carbon dioxide into oxygen, the wheel generates electricity which, in turn, powers its electronic features, including an artificial intelligence processing unit and sensors.

According to the manufacturer, in a city similar to Paris with approximately 2.5 million vehicles, the Oxygene wheel has the capacity to generate nearly 3,000 tons of oxygen and absorb more than 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

See also: De Autoband van de Toekomst: De BHO3 Autoband die Energie Opwekt by Goodyear – The Vision: De Perfecte Duurzame Autoband van de Toekomst by Michelin – New Wheel Concept For Electric Vehicles: Turns The Conventional Wheel Inside Out by Continental – The Goodyear Eagle-360 Concept Tyre: The Spherical Tyre by Goodyear – The Goodyear Eagle 360 Urban Tyre: Powered by Artificial Intelligence by Goodyear – Top 10 Most Advanced Futuristic Tires You should See to Believe – 11 Outrageous Future Tires – Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance with Electric Drive Technology